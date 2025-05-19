Austrian Eurovision winner JJ is a countertenor who sang with the Vienna Opera

19 May 2025, 13:22 | Updated: 19 May 2025, 15:31

Austrian artist JJ won the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest with his song, "Wasted Love."
Austrian artist JJ won the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest with his song, "Wasted Love.". Picture: Alamy

By Maya Kay

A trained countertenor with a voice that soars effortlessly into soprano territory, JJ has already made his mark in the classical music world.

Austria has claimed a triumphant win at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland, thanks to the extraordinary vocal talent of countertenor JJ, whose emotionally charged performance of ‘Wasted Love’ earned a total of 436 points – 258 from the professional juries and 178 from the public televote.

This marks Austria’s third Eurovision victory and the country’s first since Conchita Wurst’s unforgettable win in 2014.

But did you know about his background in opera?

JJ (Johannes Pietsch)
JJ (Johannes Pietsch). Picture: Alamy

Who is JJ?

Born in Vienna in 2001 to an Austrian IT specialist and a Filipina cook, JJ, whose real name is Johannes Pietsch, spent much of his early life in Dubai. It was there that his musical identity began to form, shaped by family karaoke nights and his father’s love of opera.

JJ returned to Austria with his family in 2016 and quickly began turning heads in the local music scene. He gained national attention as a finalist on the Austrian TV talent show Starmania in 2021 and even appeared on the UK version of The Voice, reaching the finals.

Since then, he has performed in several operatic productions at the Vienna State Opera, including Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte and Mahler’s Von der Liebe Tod.

Off stage, JJ continues to refine his craft as a student of classical music at the Music and Art Private University of Vienna.

What is ‘Wasted Love’ about?

JJ’s debut single ‘Wasted Love’ was released on March 6 2025, and co-written by JJ himself alongside Teodora Špirić and Thomas Thurner.

Sung entirely in English, the song tells the story of unrequited love and emotional abandonment. The protagonist is consumed by an “ocean of love” that ultimately drives the object of his affection away. The emotional fallout leaves him lost and adrift, powerless to reclaim what once was.

Musically, the song fuses elements of pop, techno, and opera, reflecting JJ’s wide-ranging influences.

JJ – Wasted Love (LIVE) | Austria 🇦🇹 | Grand Final | Winner of Eurovision 2025

What is JJ’s voice type?

JJ’s vocal range is expansive, reaching into the upper soprano register that is rarely seen outside of classical and early music spheres.

In ‘Wasted Love’, JJ uses this range dynamically, beginning with a breathy, almost whispered register which builds to powerful soprano peaks that few pop artists can reach. His transitions between chest, mix, and head voice are seamless, and follow the emotional journey of the song.

What’s perhaps most impressive is the way that JJ is able to reach these peaks and troughs while giving such an animated performance, appearing on a boat tossed by swelling waves.

Austrian singer Conchita Wurst holds the trophy after winning the 2014 Eurovision Song Contest in Copenhagen.
Austrian singer Conchita Wurst holds the trophy after winning the 2014 Eurovision Song Contest in Copenhagen. Picture: Alamy

Austria’s history in Eurovision

Austria made its debut in the Eurovision Song Contest in Frankfurt in 1957, with Bob Martin’s ‘Wohin, Kleines Pony?’ (Where to, Little Pony?), which finished last. It wasn’t until 1966 that Austria tasted victory with Udo Jürgens and his classic ballad ‘Merci, Chérie’.

The nation’s second win came almost five decades later in 2014, when Conchita Wurst captivated Europe with ‘Rise Like a Phoenix’. Her dramatic, gender-bending performance became a symbol of inclusion and strength.

Now, with JJ’s win in 2025, Austria adds another milestone to its Eurovision history that bridges the classical and pop worlds.

