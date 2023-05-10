Karl Jenkins confirms he is ‘not Meghan Markle in disguise’ after coronation confusion

10 May 2023, 12:56

Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins introduces himself after sparking online debate over his identity.
Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins introduces himself after sparking online debate over his identity. Picture: TikTok: @karljenkinsofficial / BBC

By Siena Linton

Welsh composer Karl Jenkins sparked major intrigue and debate over his identity at the coronation, and has now taken to social media to clear his name.

More than 20 million Britons tuned in to watch the coronation of King Charles III on 6 May, and amidst all the pomp, circumstance and ceremony, one man in particular stole the show.

Sir Karl Jenkins, Welsh composer and former jazz-rocker, created a maelstrom of confusion on social media as fascinated Twitter users hurried to identify the ‘mystery man’.

Jenkins has since taken to social media himself to dispel any rumours and mistaken identities, but where did the confusion begin?

Sporting his iconic handlebar moustache and tinted specs, many bemused Twitter users were desperate to identify the mystery figure they spotted sitting next to fellow composer Andrew Lloyd Webber at the Westminster Abbey ceremony.

Read more: Bryn Terfel almost missed historic coronation performance after police stop

As with any Internet rumour mill, conspiracy theories began to swirl.

All of a sudden, Jenkins found himself unwittingly suspected of being a member of hip-hop group Beastie Boys, a potential crown jewel thief, and the star of an upcoming Netflix series.

Further rumours abounded, with Jenkins also being accused of wearing a disguise.

Users couldn’t quite agree who was behind the alleged illusion, with suggestions ranging from Donald Trump, Elvis Presley, and Declan Donnelly of Ant and Dec fame, to a 20-year-old climate protester, comedian Larry David, and even Meghan Markle.

Read more: Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel perform emotional ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at Coronation Concert

“I was quite surprised some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise,” Sir Karl Jenkins said in a video posted to social media. “I was there because I’d written some music for the service.

“I look this way all the time!” Jenkins laughed, before proudly displaying the medal he was awarded when he was knighted in the Queen’s birthday honours in 2015, and which he also wore at Saturday’s coronation.

Jenkins also pointed out that he has been sporting his handlebar moustache since he was 18: “It was very trendy then”.

Karl Jenkins (back left) with Soft Machine bandmates in the 1970s.
Karl Jenkins (back left) with Soft Machine bandmates in the 1970s. Picture: Getty

Karl Jenkins began his career as a jazz and jazz-rock musician, playing saxophone, oboe and keyboard in a variety of groups – most notably, in Soft Machine from 1972 to 1984.

As a composer, Jenkins is well-known for pieces including Palladio, The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace, and Adiemus: Songs of Sanctuary, all of which are firm favourites in the annual Classic FM Hall of Fame.

Jenkins News

See more Jenkins News

Symphonic Adiemus Karl Jenkins

Exclusive: watch the new ‘Adiemus’ music video by Sir Karl Jenkins

Aberfan Karl Jenkins

Listen to Cantata Memoria, Karl Jenkins’ tribute to Aberfan

Emma Halnan Arts Club-Karl Jenkins Award winner

Flautist Emma Halnan wins Arts Club-Karl Jenkins Music Award

Jenkins Music

See more Jenkins Music

Giancarlo Palena

Accordonist Giancarlo Palena wins The Sir Karl Jenkins Music Award 2019

Karl Jenkins Still with the Music

Karl Jenkins - Still With The Music

Karl Jenkins conducting

Karl Jenkins: the great Welsh composer’s life in pictures

Jenkins Pictures

See more Jenkins Pictures

Bryn Terfel singing at Nobel Peace Prize

Wales’ finest: 15 of the best Welsh musicians

Discover Music

Crown Imperial live

A truly regal celebration – all the pictures from Crown Imperial

Karl Jenkins Q & A

Karl Jenkins at The Out of Essex Project workshop

Jenkins Album Reviews

See more Jenkins Album Reviews

New releases 2nd October

New Releases: Karl Jenkins's 'Symphonic Adiemus' and Alistair McGowan's debut piano album

Albums 7 October

Album Reviews: Karl Jenkins recalls Aberfan, and Jonas goes Neopolitan

Discover Music

Karl Jenkins Motets

Karl Jenkins - Motets

Jenkins Guides

See more Jenkins Guides

adiemus quiz

How well do you know the lyrics to 'Adiemus'?

Lifestyle

Karl Jenkins Adiemus Colores

How I Wrote... Adiemus Colores - Karl Jenkins

Adiemus Colores

Karl Jenkins - Adiemus Colores: an album guide