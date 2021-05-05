What are the lyrics to Karl Jenkins’ ‘Adiemus’ – and what do they actually mean?

5 May 2021, 17:07

Karl Jenkins: Symphonic Adiemus
Karl Jenkins: Symphonic Adiemus. Picture: Boosey & Hawkes/ Karl Jenkins

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

It’s easy to forget how groundbreaking ‘Adiemus’ was when it first aired on the radio. We dive into Karl Jenkins’ lyrics, and what they really mean.

“The sound is universal, as is the language of music,” Karl Jenkins said of his most famous piece (alongside The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace).

To describe ‘Adiemus’ as a work for sopranos and orchestra, would be to box it into a preexisting form that the Welsh composer would likely challenge.

While its inspirations are gospel and African music, and the percussion part grounds the free-flowing vocals with a tribal-like rhythm, the song uses the forms of European classical tradition – like rondo and ternary.

Jenkins, who is one of the most performed living composers in the world, was commissioned by Delta Airlines in 1994 to write a song for their new television advert.

And so, ‘Adiemus’ was born.

Later that year, Jenkins developed the new-age ditty into a full-blown choral work.

In 1995 it was officially released on the album Adiemus: Songs of Sanctuary with South African soloist Miriam Stockley, whose voice is charged with a boundless fusion of styles and world music influences.

The second female singer, Mary Carewe, harmonises in parallel, creating a curious non-Western classical music soundworld.

Read more: What makes ‘Benedictus’ from The Armed Man so haunting? >

Welsh composer Karl Jenkins is one of the world's most performed living composers
Welsh composer Karl Jenkins is one of the world's most performed living composers. Picture: Getty

What language is ‘Adiemus’ in?

Karl Jenkins writes in his performance note for ‘Adiemus’ that the lyrics are written in “an invented language”.

The text has no meaning per-se, rather the vocals were written as sounds to mimic a musical instrument – the idea being that the listener is more able to focus on the free-flowing vocal phrases.

“The text was written phonetically with the words viewed as instrumental sound, the idea being to maximise the melisma by removing the distraction, if one can call it that, of words,” Jenkins says.

The vocal sounds have a folk quality, and the melodies have been attributed to African-tribal and Celtic-style inspiration.

Some have suggested the lyrics bear an unintentional resemblance to Latin. Jenkins later explained that he made up the word ‘Adiemus’ and was unaware that it roughly translates in Latin to ‘We will draw near’.

What are the lyrics to ‘Adiemus’?

Ariadiamus la-te ariadiamus da
Ari a natus la-te adua

A-ra-va-re-tu-e-va-te
A-ra-va-re-tu-e-va-te
A-ra-va-re-tu-e-va-te-la-te-a

Ariadiamus la-te ariadiamus da
Ari a natus la-te adua

A-ra-va-re-tu-e-va-te
A-ra-va-re-tu-e-va-te
A-ra-va-re-tu-e-va-te-la-te-a

A-na-ma-na-coo-le-ra-we
A-na-ma-na-coo-le-ra
A-na-ma-na-coo-le-ra-we-a-ka-la
A-na-ma-na-coo-le-ra-we-a-ka-la
Ah-ya-doo-way-ye
A-na-ma-na-coo-le-ra-we-a-ka-la
Ah-ya-doo-way-ye
A-ya-doo-a-ye
A-ya-doo-a-ye

A-na-ma-na-coo-le-ra-we
A-na-ma-na-coo-le-ra
A-na-ma-na-coo-le-ra-we-ah-ka-la
A-na-ma-na-coo-le-ra-we-ah-ka-la
Ah-ya-doo-way-ye
A-na-ma-na-coo-le-ra-we-ah-ka-la
Ah-ya-doo-way-ye
Ah-ya-doo-way-ye
Ah-ya-doo-way-ye

Ariadiamus la-te ariadiamus da
Ari a natus la-te adua
A-ra-va-re-tu-e-va-te
A-ra-va-re-tu-e-va-te
A-ra-va-re-tu-e-va-te-la-te-a

A-na-ma-na-coo-le-ra-we
A-na-ma-na-coo-le-ra
A-na-ma-na-coo-le-ra-we-ah-ka-la (We-ah-ka-la)
A-na-ma-na-coo-le-ra-we-ah-ka-la
Ah-ya-doo-way-ye
A-na-ma-na-coo-le-ra-we-ah-ka-la
Ah-ya-doo-way-ye
A-ya-doo-a-ye
A-ya-doo-a-ye

[Outro]

Ya-ka-ma-ya-ma-ya-ka-ya-me-ma
A-ya-coo-ah-eh-mena
Ya-ka-ma ya-ma-ya-ka-ya-me-ma
A-ya-coo-ah-eh-me-na
Ya-ka-ma-me-ah
A-ya-coo-ah-eh-me-na
Ya-ka-ma-ya-ma-ya-ka-ya-me-ma
A-ya-coo-ah-eh me-na
Ya-ka-ma-me-ah
A-ya-coo-ah-eh-me-na
Ya-ka-ma-me-ah

Jenkins News

See more Jenkins News

Symphonic Adiemus Karl Jenkins

Exclusive: watch the new ‘Adiemus’ music video by Sir Karl Jenkins
Aberfan Karl Jenkins

Listen to Cantata Memoria, Karl Jenkins’ tribute to Aberfan

Emma Halnan Arts Club-Karl Jenkins Award winner

Flautist Emma Halnan wins Arts Club-Karl Jenkins Music Award

Jenkins Music

See more Jenkins Music

Giancarlo Palena

Accordonist Giancarlo Palena wins The Sir Karl Jenkins Music Award 2019
Karl Jenkins Still with the Music

Karl Jenkins - Still With The Music

Karl Jenkins conducting

Karl Jenkins: the great Welsh composer’s life in pictures

Jenkins Pictures

See more Jenkins Pictures

Bryn Terfel singing at Nobel Peace Prize

Wales’ finest: 15 of the best Welsh musicians

Discover Music

Crown Imperial live

A truly regal celebration – all the pictures from CrownA truly regal celebration – all the pictures from Crown Imperial
Karl Jenkins Q & A

Karl Jenkins at The Out of Essex Project workshop

Jenkins Album Reviews

See more Jenkins Album Reviews

New releases 2nd October

New Releases: Karl Jenkins's 'Symphonic Adiemus' and Alistair McGowan's debut piano album
Albums 7 October

Album Reviews: Karl Jenkins recalls Aberfan, and Jonas goes Neopolitan

Discover Music

Karl Jenkins Motets

Karl Jenkins - Motets

Jenkins Guides

See more Jenkins Guides

adiemus quiz

How well do you know the lyrics to 'Adiemus'?

Lifestyle

Karl Jenkins Adiemus Colores

How I Wrote... Adiemus Colores - Karl Jenkins

Adiemus Colores

Karl Jenkins - Adiemus Colores: an album guide