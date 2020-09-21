Pavarotti’s widow, Nicoletta Mantovani, marries again in beautiful Bologna wedding

Nicoletta Mantovani and Alberto Tinarelli married in Bologna. Picture: Getty

By Kyle Macdonald

Nicoletta Mantovani has married financial advisor Alberto Tinarelli in a star-studded ceremony in Italy.

Luciano Pavarotti’s widow, Nicoletta Mantovani, has married financier Alberto Tinarelli in a ceremony at Sant’antonio da Padova Basilica church, in her native city of Bologna.

Nicoletta and Luciano were married for five years, before the great tenor’s death in 2007.

The star-studded guest list for the happy day included Italian singer-songwriter Filippo Neviani, flutist Andrea Griminelli, fashion designer Rossana Redondo, and the couple’s mutual friend, writer Grazia Verasani.

Nicoletta Mantovani and Alberto Tinarelli arrive at their wedding. Picture: Getty

Nicoletta, 50, was accompanied on the special day, on Sunday 20 September, by her and Luciano’s 17-year-old daughter, Alice.

The happy couple were photographed outside the beautiful Italian church on Sunday, before heading to a reception in a private villa with 150 guests.

Nicoletta Mantovani and Alberto Tinarelli enter the church for the ceremony. Picture: Getty

The couple had been dating for nine months, and Mantovani said that their love flourished over lockdown.

“We were introduced by a mutual friend and it was immediately love,” she said in an interview last month with Chi magazine.

“Then the lockdown made us understand that we were made for each other,” she said.

The happy couple after their wedding at Sant Antonio da Padova Basilic in Bologna. Picture: Getty

Alice Pavarotti with family at the wedding. Picture: Getty

Nicoletta Mantovani was born in 1969 and was Pavarotti’s personal assistant in the 1990s. The pair married in December 2003. Together they had a daughter together, Alice, and sadly lost their second child, a son and Alice’s twin, named Riccardo.

The two were married until the great tenor died of pancreatic cancer in September 2007, aged 71.

Mantovani visited us at Classic FM in 2019 where she talked about her remarkable life with the legendary opera singer, and the love that his voice brought to the world.

“Luciano was really open hearted and really gave himself to the audience; to the public that loved him. And I think that love is still there, circling”, she said.

In these circles of love, loss and new love, we wish Nicoletta and Alberto every happiness.