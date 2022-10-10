Celebrate 50 years of Tubular Bells with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra this autumn

Celebrate 50 years of Tubular Bells with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. Picture: RPCO

By Classic FM

Experience the magnificent music performed by a live orchestra, band and singers – starring special guest Brian Blessed OBE as Master of Ceremonies and The Caveman.

Tubular Bells – one of the most ground-breaking albums of all time – will be presented live with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra this Autumn, ahead of its 50th anniversary.

The orchestra will be joined by the London Contemporary Voices and singer Ella Shaw, who will perform against a stunning visual backdrop that uses the latest projection mapping technology.

Actor Brian Blessed OBE will act as compere for the concerts, as well as performing the iconic parts of the Master of Ceremonies and The Caveman.

Conducted and arranged by Simon Dobson, Tubular Bells will be presented in its original glory, painted with a modern brush, performed totally live by a session band alongside the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

Audiences will hear the iconic album played in full, as well as Mike Oldfield’s Ommadawn Part One and Hergest Ridge Part One.

Dobson said the show will be “a glorious technicolour tribute to Tubular Bells, one of the most iconic and seminal albums of all time”.

Producer Martin Gernon described Oldfield’s Tubular Bells as “one of the most iconic pieces of 20th Century British music”.

“The audience will experience not only incredible music, but accompanying visuals and lighting that will create a feast for the senses,” he added. “It’s not to be missed.”

Brian Blessed added: “I must say it is a great honour to be part of such an iconic work of art. I first became aware of the legendary album in 1973 when I was appearing in I Claudius as the Emperor Augustus Caesar. I must confess I was mesmerised at the time by Mike Oldfield’s creation. I am thrilled to bits to be given the opportunity to work with Simon and the orchestra to bring this wonderful music to life”.