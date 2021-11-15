Buy tickets for immersive Van Gogh Alive exhibition at Media City UK

Van Gogh Alive in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: MAAG

Book your place at the world’s most visited immersive, multi-sensory experience, coming to the North West this autumn.

Following its hugely successful summer run in London’s Kensington Gardens, Van Gogh Alive is coming to a stunning, purpose-built venue at MediaCity piazza.

Having already welcomed eight million visitors in 75 cities worldwide, this multi-sensory experience will debut at MediaCityUK in Salford Quays, Greater Manchester, this autumn for an exclusive three-month run.

Van Gogh Alive allows you to experience the artist like never before. Using state-of-the-art gallery technology, it will immerse you in the life and work of the artist through the Netherlands, Arles, Saint Rémy and Auvers-sur-Oise, where Van Gogh created many of his timeless masterpieces.

All set to an evocative classical score, the experience will surround you with Van Gogh’s artwork across every visible surface, including iconic pieces like Starry Night and Sunflowers.

Together, sound, visuals and aromas of Provence will give you the feeling of walking right into his paintings as if they are living and breathing.

Van Gogh Alive will also feature an interpretive area where you can learn more about Van Gogh’s life and works as well as interactive art stations where you can create your own art with the help of expert video tutorials.

You can also create your own souvenirs within a life-sized walk-in representation of Van Gogh’s ‘Bedroom in Arles’ painting and the iconic ‘Sunflower selfie room’ – a 360-degree mirrored room complete with hundreds of sunflowers.

Salford city mayor Paul Dennett said: “It’s wonderful to be welcoming such an impactful art experience as Van Gogh Alive to Salford’s MediaCityUK. Communities have really missed experiencing arts and entertainment, with the hospitality and creative industries being amongst the hardest hit from the impacts of Covid-19, so it is brilliant to be seeing the creative industries launching new and innovative experiences for all to enjoy within a safe framework. I look forward to being transported into the fascinating world of Van Gogh.”

Van Gogh Alive at Birmingham Hippodrome. Picture: Van Gogh Alive

Josie Cahill, place director of MediaCityUK, added: “MediaCityUK and The Quays are a fantastic, waterside destination for immersive entertainment, arts and culture – there’s an increasing buzz with our Box on the Docks arts and dining experience and now Van Gogh Alive, offering visitors a truly unique way to experience one of the world’s greatest artists that is accessible and open to all.”

Van Gogh Alive is a Covid-safe event, with controlled capacity and visitor flow.