We’re revealing the winners of the Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards 2023 with ABRSM!

Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards: shortlist announced for Best Music Initiative! Picture: Classic FM

By Classic FM

Five outstanding music teachers will be celebrated and rewarded with £3,000 of musical instruments for their school.

After thousands of votes and nominations, and countless inspiring stories told about some of our nation’s most dedicated musical educators, it’s time to reveal the five winners of The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards.

The Awards are in partnership with ABRSM, the UK’s leading exam board and Classic FM’s Partner in Music Education, and recognise music teachers who have made a real difference to the musical lives of young people.

The five categories are:

Teachers of primary school age Teachers of secondary school age SEND music teachers Visiting music teachers Best music learning initiative

Each category has been judged by a panel of industry experts, with the final category taken to a final public vote following a shortlist chosen by the judges. The five winners will receive up to £3,000 each to spend on musical instruments and equipment for their school and pupils, thanks to Viking.

Lincoln Abbotts, ABRSM’s engagement director, said: “These wonderful music teachers make an impact in the lives of those learning and enjoying music every day. After all the challenge and change of the last few years, now is the time for them to take a bow.”

And now, it’s time to reveal the winners. The first winner is...

Primary School winner: Emily Jones 🏆 Emily Jones teaches music at the Bishop Gilpin Church of England Primary School in Wimbledon, introducing all age groups to repertoire from Fauré, to Lin Manuel Miranda! She has an extraordinary commitment to music teaching, running and leading an after-school Djembe Drumming club, a Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 choir at lunchtimes, and the Bishop Gilpin Community Choir for adults in her spare time. A keen musician herself, Emily also took up the trumpet as a fundraiser for the school, and sat the Grade 1 exam. Described as the “pride and joy” of her school community, Emily has had a phenomenal impact in her school and produced a flourishing music department against the odds. One person who nominated Emily said, “She is beloved by everyone who has had the privilege of being taught by her”. Emily Jones teaches multiple musical instruments including the ukulele. Picture: Courtesy of Emily Jones Emily Jones teaching drums at Bishop Gilpin Primary School, Wimbledon. Picture: Courtesy of Emily Jones

Keep following this page as we continue to reveal the winners of the Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards, from Monday 25 to Friday 29 September in Classic FM’s More Music Breakfast.