Matthew Bourne’s dance company brings reimagining of Bizet’s ‘Carmen’ to the Royal Albert Hall

2 May 2022, 06:00

‘The Car Man’ at the Royal Albert Hall
‘The Car Man’ at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: New Adventures

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

New Adventures bring their multi-award-winning production of ‘The Car Man’ to the Royal Albert Hall in June 2022.

This summer, a dance-thriller reimagining of French composer Georges Bizet’s opera, Carmen is coming to the Royal Albert Hall.

The Car Man is a multi-award-winning production by Sir Matthew Bourne’s acclaimed dance theatre company, New Adventures, set to one of the most passionately dramatic scores ever written.

While the original Bizet opera is set in a 19th-century Spanish cigarette factory, Bourne’s production centres around a greasy garage-diner in 1960s America where dreams are shattered by the arrival of a handsome stranger.

In a spectacular new staging, the plot revolves around the inhabitants of a small town who are driven into an unstoppable spiral of greed, lust, betrayal and revenge.

Featuring an expanded company of 65 dancers and musicians, a live orchestra and epic new designs, these 14 performances of The Car Man are a unique opportunity to see this extraordinary production as you’ve never seen it before.

Bourne, an Olivier and Tony Award-winning English choreographer, is perhaps best known for his now legendary Swan Lake which replaces the traditional all female ensemble, with a menacing male cast. His retelling of Carmen combines his vivid storytelling with musical arrangements by Terry Davies and music from Rodion Shchedrin’s Carmen Suite.

The production runs for just 10 days between June 9 – 19 2022 at royalalberthall.com. Book your tickets here.

