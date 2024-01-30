See Handel’s Messiah on Good Friday at the Royal Albert Hall, performed by the Royal Choral Society

Royal Choral Society – Handel’s Messiah at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Michael Bowles

By Classic FM

Book now for the Royal Choral Society’s spectacular 148th annual Good Friday performance of Handel’s Messiah at the Royal Albert Hall.

This Easter, the Royal Choral Society presents its annual Good Friday spectacle: Handel’s monumental Messiah, at the Royal Albert Hall.

One of Britain’s great Easter traditions, this very special concert is now in its 148th year. Only the 1940-1 Blitz, and the 2020-1 Covid pandemic, have prevented the annual performances of the UK’s favourite choral work!

The choir performed Messiah in its very first season, in 1873, but it was in 1876, with 1,000 singers under the baton of Joseph Barnby, that the annual Easter performance was established.

It is thought that the Royal Choral Society, who have performed the magnificent work around 280 times, have sung it more times than any other choir.

The Royal Choral Society outside the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Courtesy of the Royal Choral Society

The Royal Choral Society will be conducted by Music Director Richard Cooke and accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra with organist Richard Pearce, and a quartet of star soloists: soprano Julia Doyle, mezzo soprano Madeleine Shaw, tenor Jamie MacDougall and bass William Gaunt.

The Royal Choral Society presents Handel’s Messiah at the Royal Albert Hall at 2.30pm on Friday 29 March 2024.

Classic FM listeners receive an exclusive 15 percent discount offer on seats in the Side Stalls (usual price £51.50 inc. booking free) and Rear Arena (usual price £43.80 including booking fee) when booking via the Royal Albert Hall’s website.

Book here, and simply enter the promotion code CFM15 when prompted.

Royal Choral Society: 'Hallelujah Chorus' from Handel's Messiah

Join the Royal Choral Society for Handel’s Messiah on Good Friday, Royal Albert Hall, 2.30pm Friday 29 March 2024. Book via royalalberthall.com.