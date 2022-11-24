Buy tickets for Handel’s Messiah: The Live Experience at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Buy tickets for Handel’s Messiah: The Live Experience at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Picture: Classical Everywhere

By Classic FM

For one night only, Handel’s Messiah: The Live Experience comes to the enduring Theatre Royal Drury Lane in a visionary new concert experience.

Here’s a chance to immerse yourself in a classical music masterpiece, as Handel’s Messiah: The Live Experience comes to the stunning surroundings of Theatre Royal Drury Lane this December, for one night only.

Internationally renowned soloists, soprano Danielle de Niese and tenor Nicky Spence, star in this visionary concert experience alongside mezzo soprano Iddunu Münch and bass Cody Quattlebaum. With innovative lighting design, visual effects, choreography and staging, the production will bring a beloved work into the 21st century.

Handel’s Messiah: The Live Experience promises to immerse audiences in a powerful and theatrical new setting of Handel’s musical telling of the story of Christ – a biopic that has captivated audiences for centuries with its universal human themes of birth, hope, joy, suffering, sacrifice and redemption.

Under the baton of conductor Gregory Batsleer, Artistic Director and founding member of Classical Everywhere, the impressive line-up also includes the English Chamber Orchestra and London Symphony Chorus.

Theatre Royal, Drury Lane is one of London’s oldest and most prominent theatres. Picture: Getty

The original Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, one of London’s oldest and most prominent theatres, was well-known to Handel in the 1700s.

The great Baroque composer’s music has remained popular at the venue ever since, with almost annual performances of Messiah. By choosing this stunning setting, Classical Everywhere brings Handel’s great work back to its roots, reclaiming it from the classical concert hall for a wider public once again.

Handel’s Messiah: The Live Experience is a new venture from Immersive Everywhere, the multi-award-winning creators of extraordinary events Peaky Blinders: The Rise, Doctor Who: Time Fracture and The Great Gatsby.

It’s one of several events which bring together the world’s greatest classical musicians and works of music with outstanding venues and creative and imaginative staging, to create an evocative and exhilarating classical experience for all.

The two-hour show, which includes an interval, is recommended for ages 6+. Doors open at 7pm, and the concert begins at 7.30pm.

Tickets for Handel’s Messiah: The Live Experience start at £25 – book yours at immersivehandelsmessiah.com or at LW Theatres.