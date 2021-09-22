Classic FM Live 2021: experience the spectacular Royal Albert Hall concert in pictures

22 September 2021, 21:28 | Updated: 22 September 2021, 21:30

Classic FM Live 2021: experience the spectacular Royal Albert Hall concert in pictures
Classic FM Live 2021: experience the spectacular Royal Albert Hall concert in pictures. Picture: Matt Crossick

Live the magic of Classic FM Live 2021 as it unfolds this evening...

Tonight, Classic FM Live with Viking returns to London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time in nearly two years – and we have photos of the magnificent concert, and all the star performers, as it happens.

So, for beautiful moments of much-missed live music from brilliant pianist Alexandra Dariescu, string duo Camille and Julie Berthollet, and the Chineke! Orchestra under the baton of American conductor Damon Gupton, scroll down.

And you can enjoy the concert in full on Classic FM Concert with John Suchet from 8pm tomorrow night, on Thursday 23 September.

  1. Live music is back, as Classic FM Live returns to the Royal Albert Hall!

    Spectacular classical music returns to the Royal Albert Hall once more...
    Picture: Matt Crossick

  2. Introducing your hosts for the evening, Classic FM’s Margherita Taylor and Alexander Armstrong...

    Hosts Margherita Taylor and Alexander Armstrong welcome back audiences to Classic FM Live 2021!
    Hosts Margherita Taylor and Alexander Armstrong. Picture: Matt Crossick

  3. Star American maestro Damon Gupton conducts Chineke!, tonight’s brilliant young orchestra

    Dynamic American conductor Damon Gupton leads the Chineke! Orchestra.
    Dynamic American conductor Damon Gupton leads the Chineke! Orchestra. Picture: Matt Crossick

  4. Brilliant pianist Alexandra Dariescu plays Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No. 2

    Star pianist Alexandra Dariescu plays Rachmaninov's beautiful Piano Concerto No. 2
    Star pianist Alexandra Dariescu plays Rachmaninov’s beautiful Piano Concerto No. 2. Picture: Matt Crossick

  5. Chineke! founder Chi-chi Nwanoku plays in the orchestra on double bass

    Chineke! Orchestra at Classic FM Live 2021
    Chineke! Orchestra at Classic FM Live 2021. Picture: Matt Crossick

  6. Rapturous applause for Alexandra Dariescu and Rachmaninov!

    Rapturous applause for Alexandra Dariescu and Rachmaninov
    Rapturous applause for Alexandra Dariescu and Rachmaninov. Picture: Matt Crossick

Catch up with Classic FM Live 2021 on The Classic FM Concert with John Suchet on Global Player on Thursday 23 September at 8pm.

Classic FM Live 2017 in pictures