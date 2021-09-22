Classic FM Live 2021: experience the spectacular Royal Albert Hall concert in pictures

Classic FM Live 2021: experience the spectacular Royal Albert Hall concert in pictures. Picture: Matt Crossick

Live the magic of Classic FM Live 2021 as it unfolds this evening...

Tonight, Classic FM Live with Viking returns to London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time in nearly two years – and we have photos of the magnificent concert, and all the star performers, as it happens.

So, for beautiful moments of much-missed live music from brilliant pianist Alexandra Dariescu, string duo Camille and Julie Berthollet, and the Chineke! Orchestra under the baton of American conductor Damon Gupton, scroll down.

And you can enjoy the concert in full on Classic FM Concert with John Suchet from 8pm tomorrow night, on Thursday 23 September.

Live music is back, as Classic FM Live returns to the Royal Albert Hall! Picture: Matt Crossick Introducing your hosts for the evening, Classic FM’s Margherita Taylor and Alexander Armstrong... Hosts Margherita Taylor and Alexander Armstrong. Picture: Matt Crossick Star American maestro Damon Gupton conducts Chineke!, tonight’s brilliant young orchestra Dynamic American conductor Damon Gupton leads the Chineke! Orchestra. Picture: Matt Crossick Brilliant pianist Alexandra Dariescu plays Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No. 2 Star pianist Alexandra Dariescu plays Rachmaninov’s beautiful Piano Concerto No. 2. Picture: Matt Crossick Chineke! founder Chi-chi Nwanoku plays in the orchestra on double bass Chineke! Orchestra at Classic FM Live 2021. Picture: Matt Crossick Rapturous applause for Alexandra Dariescu and Rachmaninov! Rapturous applause for Alexandra Dariescu and Rachmaninov. Picture: Matt Crossick

Catch up with Classic FM Live 2021 on The Classic FM Concert with John Suchet on Global Player on Thursday 23 September at 8pm.