“Once in a generation talent” – 12-year-old treble Malakai Bayoh sings ‘Walking in the Air’ with Aled Jones

Aled Jones and Malakai Bayoh. Picture: Classic FM / Moviestore Collection / REX

By Kyle Macdonald

Christmas is not complete without ‘The Snowman’ – Aled Jones is joined by a young singer for a stunning performance of Howard Blake’s seasonal classic.

Make sure you’re “holding very tight” – for you’re about to be taken on a very special musical journey this festive season.

Malakai Bayoh’s singing career had begun as a chorister in the choir stalls of St George’s Cathedral Southwark, in London. He is now a member of the Schola Cantorum of The Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School in West London.

In November 2022, the young singer made his Royal Opera House debut, singing the role of Oberto in Handel’s opera Alcina.

Watch: Aled Jones sings ‘O Holy Night’ with star 12-year-old treble in Christmas duet

This week, Classic FM released an exclusive performance of ‘O Holy Night’ with Aled Jones, himself a boy treble from the 1980s, and now a best-selling tenor.

Following the release of the video, Twitter users told of emotional responses to the young treble’s soaring lines. “Malakai is a once-in-a-generation talent,” one remarked.

A certain tune from The Snowman is as iconically Christmas as holly and ivy. And following the recording of Adolphe Adam’s beloved carol, Aled could not resist asking for Malakai to join him for a little ‘Walking in the Air’.

Howard Blake’s evocative music to The Snowman was brought to millions by Aled’s recordings. How wonderful that another talent treble takes the journey in 2022.

This beautiful performance was recorded in a very special space: St Paul’s Church in Covent Garden – just a few yards from another great place of music, The Royal Opera House, where Bayoh first came to wide attention.

Bravo, Aled and Malakai – this performance is a very special addition to 2022’s festive celebrations.

This Christmas Eve from 5.30–6pm, Aled Jones narrates ‘The Snowman’ on Classic FM. Listen on Global Player.