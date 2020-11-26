Chris Evans’ powerful yet soothing piano is the tonic we all need

Watch Chris Evans play Fabrizio Paterlini on the piano. Picture: Instagram / Chris Evans

By Sian Moore

The piece’s composer, Italian pianist Fabrizio Paterlini, tweeted that Evans’ ivory-tickling “made his day”.

In his free time, it seems that Captain America – aka Hollywood superstar Chris Evans – is partial to some piano playing.

A video of the actor practising a piece by Italian composer Fabrizio Paterlini has been flooded with outpourings of appreciation for his playing.

Evans’ calming rendition of Paterlini’s music, which the on-screen superhero describes as one of his “favourites”, is seemingly just the musical tonic the world is in need of right now.

And after seeing his composition doing the rounds online, Paterlini tweeted: “Now I clearly understand when someones says ‘this made my day’.”

Evans shared the two-part clip to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (24 November), and it didn’t take long for his brief rendition to spread like wildfire.

“Funny how Mozart been real quiet ever since Chris Evans dropped this,” user @AshleyKSmalls tweeted.

As much as we’re enjoying watching Evans tickle the ivories, it’s also clearly been a great opportunity for composer Paterlini.

The musician took to Twitter again this morning to share his gratitude for the exposure.

The day "after", I open my eyes with heart full of gratitude: THANK YOU @ChrisEvans for listening and sharing my music and THANK YOU guys for such a warm and overwhelming welcome in your awesome community. I'll never forget this! — Fabrizio Paterlini (@f_paterlini) November 26, 2020

First Spider-Man being trained in ballet, and now Captain America playing the piano.

We’re ready for a Marvel orchestra...