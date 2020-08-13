Netflix wanted a symphonic version of their iconic ‘Ta-Dum’. So, they called Hans Zimmer.

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Netflix wanted an extended, cinematic version of their iconic ‘ta-dum’ sound. And Hans Zimmer obliged…

‘Ta-dum’. It’s one of our generation’s most iconic sounds, one heard millions of times, every single day around the world. Hearing that two-part thump immediately conjures up images of the Netflix homepage and an evening spent scoffing popcorn on the sofa.

“It’s become the gold standard for sonic brands,” Product VP, Todd Yellin, says of the logo on the Twenty Thousand Hertz podcast. “It’s immediately recognisable and everyone knows that it means Netflix.”

But Netflix is growing. Since 2018, the brand has been releasing original films in cinemas – and they found the ‘ta-dum’ sound felt too rushed for a cinematic setting.

They needed a movie mood, a symphonic version of the sound to set people up for a longer experience. So, they hired Hans Zimmer.

Read more: The 10 best Hans Zimmer soundtracks >

Hans Zimmer wrote the soundtrack for The Crown. Picture: Getty

Zimmer, the exceptional brains behind the scores for Inception, Pirates of the Caribbean and Gladiator, created a 16-second version of the ‘ta-dum’. And it sounds completely epic (listen in the video above).

He builds up a soaring, symphonic theme with tremolo strings and rumbling percussion, before dropping the iconic ‘ta-dum’ right at the end.

When hiring someone to extend their sound logo, Netflix wanted a cinematic composer who would not only immediately “get” what they were trying to achieve – but also retain that iconic ‘ta-dum’ in the most recognisable way possible.

And after working so successfully with Zimmer on the music for Netflix original series The Crown, the German film giant was their first choice.

The Netflix "ta-dum" soundmark is one of the all time greats, but doesn't work as well in a theater because it's only 3 seconds long.



So Netflix commissioned Hans Zimmer to extend it for theaters and ... it's ... so ... good.pic.twitter.com/RGw26vCAGY — Siqi Chen (@blader) August 9, 2020

After a tweet by Siqi Chen containing the extended ‘ta-dum’ went viral, people have been arguing that Zimmer’s ‘ta-dum’ could have more “oomph”. But mostly, Twitter is very happy with the result.

That is brilliant!!! — Andrew White (@AndrewRWhite) August 10, 2020

This is so amazing! I guess it will be my life's goal to have Hans Zimmer design a soundtrack for when I enter a scene. pic.twitter.com/8CvN5oZFjO — interfsce (@interfsce) August 11, 2020

Now, we just need cinemas to reopen so we can hear the intro in its full glory...

Voting is currently open for the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame – click here to tell us your all-time favourite piece of film music, and you could win £500! Voting closes on Sunday 23 August.