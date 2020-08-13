Netflix wanted a symphonic version of their iconic ‘Ta-Dum’. So, they called Hans Zimmer.

13 August 2020, 12:27 | Updated: 13 August 2020, 12:44

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Netflix wanted an extended, cinematic version of their iconic ‘ta-dum’ sound. And Hans Zimmer obliged…

‘Ta-dum’. It’s one of our generation’s most iconic sounds, one heard millions of times, every single day around the world. Hearing that two-part thump immediately conjures up images of the Netflix homepage and an evening spent scoffing popcorn on the sofa.

“It’s become the gold standard for sonic brands,” Product VP, Todd Yellin, says of the logo on the Twenty Thousand Hertz podcast. “It’s immediately recognisable and everyone knows that it means Netflix.”

But Netflix is growing. Since 2018, the brand has been releasing original films in cinemas – and they found the ‘ta-dum’ sound felt too rushed for a cinematic setting.

They needed a movie mood, a symphonic version of the sound to set people up for a longer experience. So, they hired Hans Zimmer.

Read more: The 10 best Hans Zimmer soundtracks >

Hans Zimmer wrote the soundtrack for The Crown
Hans Zimmer wrote the soundtrack for The Crown. Picture: Getty

Zimmer, the exceptional brains behind the scores for Inception, Pirates of the Caribbean and Gladiator, created a 16-second version of the ‘ta-dum’. And it sounds completely epic (listen in the video above).

He builds up a soaring, symphonic theme with tremolo strings and rumbling percussion, before dropping the iconic ‘ta-dum’ right at the end.

When hiring someone to extend their sound logo, Netflix wanted a cinematic composer who would not only immediately “get” what they were trying to achieve – but also retain that iconic ‘ta-dum’ in the most recognisable way possible.

And after working so successfully with Zimmer on the music for Netflix original series The Crown, the German film giant was their first choice.

After a tweet by Siqi Chen containing the extended ‘ta-dum’ went viral, people have been arguing that Zimmer’s ‘ta-dum’ could have more “oomph”. But mostly, Twitter is very happy with the result.

Now, we just need cinemas to reopen so we can hear the intro in its full glory...

Voting is currently open for the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame – click here to tell us your all-time favourite piece of film music, and you could win £500! Voting closes on Sunday 23 August.

Zimmer News

See more Zimmer News

Hans Zimmer Interstellar Oscar composer

‘Everybody needs to wake up, speak out and to care a little bit more. And we all need to be a lot more decent’ – Hans Zimmer
Hans Zimmer superhero quote

Batman v Superman composer Hans Zimmer: 'I’ve officially retired from the superhero business'
hans zimmer batman superman soundtrack

Hear an exclusive track from the Batman v Superman soundtrack

Zimmer Music

See more Zimmer Music

Andrew Collins Christopher Nolan Interview

‘We fight like cats and dogs but in the best, the most productive way’: Christopher Nolan speaks exclusively about his extraordinary partnership with composer Hans Zimmer
Tom Cruise in The Last Samurai

Hans Zimmer: The Last Samurai

The Dark Knight Rises

Hans Zimmer: The Dark Knight Rises

Zimmer Pictures

See more Zimmer Pictures

The Dark Knight Rises

Zimmer's Dark Knight Rises Score

Discover Music

Zimmer Album Reviews

See more Zimmer Album Reviews

Zimmer AOTW

New Releases: Hans Zimmer Classics and Tchaikovsky works for violin

Discover Music

The Last Samurai Zimmer

Zimmer's 100th Film Score full of fusion

Zimmer Guides

See more Zimmer Guides

man of steel album guide

Hans Zimmer: Man Of Steel OST - an album guide

Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer Scores With Batman