Hans Zimmer performs his own ‘Inception’ guitar solo – and of course it's epic

23 August 2021, 20:14 | Updated: 23 August 2021, 20:18

By Kyle Macdonald

When a movie music great strolls on stage and thunders out an spinetingling solo from one of his most iconic scores.

When a great composer plays their own music, it’s always something very special.

Sometimes a composer would conduct from the podium, like the great John Williams, or play from the piano like composer Max Richter.

But when you’re a multi-instrumentalist like movie music maestro Hans Zimmer, there are many options with added epicness and theatricality.

Like what happened at this ‘Hollywood in Vienna’ concert from 2018.

Read more: A phone company was tired of its old ringtones. So, Hans Zimmer composed an ‘orchestra’ of sounds

Attired in his trademark suit, black shirt and sneakers, Zimmer casually strolls on stage. With the orchestra roaring behind him, the composer takes on his famous solo from the soundtrack to the film Inception.

Watch the moment here:

The German composer began his career playing keyboards and synthesisers. Though these have always formed a key part of his compositional world, he is also an accomplished guitarist.

In his scores, Zimmer has always been fascinated by how electric stringed instruments can interplay with an orchestra, and frequently uses electric guitar and electric cello.

His soundtrack to the 2010 futuristic thriller, directed by Christopher Nolan, is a real stand-out.

In Inception’s score, Zimmer explored the collision between imagination and that futuristic sound world. His score was densely constructed, electronic toned, with an ever-present lyricism.

His incorporation of a guitar is reminiscent of the great film scores of Ennio Morricone. For the soundtrack, Zimmer brought in Johnny Marr, former guitarist of The Smiths, to play the parts.

But in this concert, we’re very pleased he picked up the six strings himself.

Zimmer News

See more Zimmer News

Hans Zimmer Interstellar Oscar composer

‘Everybody needs to wake up, speak out and to care a little bit more. And we all need to be a lot more decent’ – Hans Zimmer
Hans Zimmer superhero quote

Batman v Superman composer Hans Zimmer: 'I’ve officially retired from the superhero business'
hans zimmer batman superman soundtrack

Hear an exclusive track from the Batman v Superman soundtrack

Zimmer Music

See more Zimmer Music

Andrew Collins Christopher Nolan Interview

‘We fight like cats and dogs but in the best, the most productive way’: Christopher Nolan speaks exclusively about his extraordinary partnership with composer Hans Zimmer
Tom Cruise in The Last Samurai

Hans Zimmer: The Last Samurai

The Dark Knight Rises

Hans Zimmer: The Dark Knight Rises

Zimmer Pictures

See more Zimmer Pictures

The Dark Knight Rises

Zimmer's Dark Knight Rises Score

Discover Music

Zimmer Album Reviews

See more Zimmer Album Reviews

Zimmer AOTW

New Releases: Hans Zimmer Classics and Tchaikovsky works for violin

Discover Music

The Last Samurai Zimmer

Zimmer's 100th Film Score full of fusion

Zimmer Guides

See more Zimmer Guides

man of steel album guide

Hans Zimmer: Man Of Steel OST - an album guide

Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer Scores With Batman