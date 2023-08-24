Sir John Eliot Gardiner: who is the conductor and what are his most famous recordings?

John Eliot Gardiner, conducting his English Baroque Soloists and Monteverdi Choir in 2010. Picture: Alamy

By Classic FM

One of Britain’s most renowned conductors, Sir John Eliot Gardiner is acclaimed particularly for his performances of Bach’s vocal works.

Sir John Eliot Gardiner is a revered English conductor and founder of several classical music ensembles. Particularly famous for his interpretations of Baroque music, to date he has recorded over 250 albums.

In May 2023, during a pre-service programme, Gardiner led his Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists in a selection of choral music at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of His Majesty the King.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 80-year-old conductor.

