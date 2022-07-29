Tenor Alfie Boe sings ‘Nessun dorma’ for Love Island contestants with solo guitarist

29 July 2022, 14:09

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

“Ekin-who?” Ekin Alfie Boe! With a classic Puccini aria, surrounded by an abundance of lanterns.

On Thursday night (28 July), two Love Island contestants were treated to a surprise musical serenade from none other than star tenor Alfie Boe.

The classical crossover artist, now best known for his work in musical theatre, sang a classic opera aria to dating show contestants Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, a Turkish actress and Davide Sanclimenti, an Italian businessman.

Of course, for an Italian contestant, it had to be Puccini’s immortal ‘Nessun dorma’.

Stood beside a solo guitarist, on the steps of what appears to be a specially constructed amphitheatre covered in lanterns, Boe sings the great tenor aria, bringing Cülcüloğlu to tears as he nails the famous, final high ‘B’.

(Here are the greatest instances of that wonderful ‘Vincerò!’ – plus a particularly memorable one from Queen’s lead singer Adam Lambert from earlier this month)

Read more: A rigorous musical analysis of the Love Island theme tune

Back at the main Love Island villa, when asked about their date, Ekin-Su told the other women contestants that they were serenaded by, quote, “a guy called Alfie Boe”.

A viewer tweeting on the night commented: “I don’t think Ekin-Su and Davide knew who Alfie Boe was.”

Boe jokingly replied on Twitter: “Hi… @ekinsuofficial I’m the “guy called Alfie Boe”. The British tenor also tweeted some behind-the-scenes photos from his time on the dating game show set.

The Internet appeared delighted by Boe’s appearance on the TV show.

Nearly 100 years since the premiere of the opera (Turandot – 1926), Puccini never fails to unite the masses...

