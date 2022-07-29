Tenor Alfie Boe sings ‘Nessun dorma’ for Love Island contestants with solo guitarist

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

“Ekin-who?” Ekin Alfie Boe! With a classic Puccini aria, surrounded by an abundance of lanterns.

On Thursday night (28 July), two Love Island contestants were treated to a surprise musical serenade from none other than star tenor Alfie Boe.

The classical crossover artist, now best known for his work in musical theatre, sang a classic opera aria to dating show contestants Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, a Turkish actress and Davide Sanclimenti, an Italian businessman.

Of course, for an Italian contestant, it had to be Puccini’s immortal ‘Nessun dorma’.

Stood beside a solo guitarist, on the steps of what appears to be a specially constructed amphitheatre covered in lanterns, Boe sings the great tenor aria, bringing Cülcüloğlu to tears as he nails the famous, final high ‘B’.

Back at the main Love Island villa, when asked about their date, Ekin-Su told the other women contestants that they were serenaded by, quote, “a guy called Alfie Boe”.

A viewer tweeting on the night commented: “I don’t think Ekin-Su and Davide knew who Alfie Boe was.”

Boe jokingly replied on Twitter: “Hi… @ekinsuofficial I’m the “guy called Alfie Boe”. The British tenor also tweeted some behind-the-scenes photos from his time on the dating game show set.

Behind the scenes on set of @LoveIsland… ready to sing for @ekinsuofficial and @davidesancli1 … I didn’t get a TEXT the whole time I was here 🤔😅❤️😩



If you enjoyed my performance check out the This Is Alfie Boe playlist over on @Spotify to hear morehttps://t.co/xoViMTuV1u pic.twitter.com/wZcGeWxnuq — Alfie Boe OBE (@AlfieBoe) July 28, 2022

The Internet appeared delighted by Boe’s appearance on the TV show.

NOT alfie boe serenading davide and ekin-su on their final date #loveisland pic.twitter.com/pcMTaAdnWz — molly (@mywittybrain) July 28, 2022

Nearly 100 years since the premiere of the opera (Turandot – 1926), Puccini never fails to unite the masses...