Chi-chi Nwanoku returns to Classic FM for Friday night series of Chi-chi’s Classical Champions

By Classic FM

Renowned double-bass player and founder of the Chineke! Foundation, Chi-chi Nwanoku CBE, returns for a fourth series of Chi-chi’s Classical Champions.

Chi-chi’s Classical Champions will highlight the talents of Black and ethnically diverse composers and performers – those who have enjoyed success, as well as those yet to receive recognition.

Across six weeks, Chi-chi will showcase exceptional music, share the stories behind the works and performances, and play a wide range of recordings – all personally chosen by her – from artists of diverse backgrounds spanning the 16th century up to the present day.

The series is focused on classical compositions that haven’t always had a platform – with the central aim that music featured will be broadcast on other programmes across Classic FM’s schedule. The first series of Chi-chi’s Classical Champions was broadcast in 2020.

The first hour-long programme opens with music by the British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, followed by a piece by the new Master of the King’s Music, Errollyn Wallen CBE. Chi-chi also features the Lyric for Strings by George Walker, the first black composer to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Music, and highlights the opéra comique L’amant Anonyme by Joseph Bologne, otherwise known as Chevalier de Saint-Georges.

The first episode of Chi-chi’s Classical Champions will feature music by Master of the King’s Music, Errollyn Wallen CBE. Picture: Getty

A celebrated broadcaster and musician, the multi-award-winning Chi-chi Nwanoku CBE is the Founder and Artistic Director of the Chineke! Foundation, which supports, inspires and encourages Black and ethnically diverse classical musicians working in the UK and Europe.

Chi-chi Nwanoku said: “I’m delighted to be back on Classic FM with a new series of Chi-chi’s Classical Champions. This series is a wonderful opportunity to break down barriers and shine a light on outstanding pieces of music and musicians for Classic FM’s listeners. Curating each show has inspired me through the many amazing discoveries and trailblazers who should be enjoyed, honoured, and shared.”

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s managing editor, said: “Chi-chi Nwanoku is a true pioneer in the world of classical music, who shares our passion to make that music relevant and accessible to everyone. We are honoured that Chi-chi has agreed to present another series on Classic FM, sharing her expert insight and celebrating many inspiring composers and musicians.”

Chi-chi’s Classical Champions is broadcast every Friday, beginning 18 October, from 9pm to 10pm on Classic FM, available across the UK on Global Player.