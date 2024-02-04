Alexander Armstrong is on a ‘Choral Adventure’ to help showcase some of the nation’s finest choristers and choral singing

Alexander Armstrong’s Choral Adventure
The Classic FM presenter and former chorister joins the Cathedral Music Trust in a week-long tour of some of our best choral locations.

“I owe my entire career to my experience as a chorister,” Classic FM presenter, comedian and actor Alexander Armstrong has said.

Listeners to his weekday Classic FM show, will know the passion our presenter has for choral music, and the incredible living heritage of our cathedral and college choirs. Alexander began his musical life as a chorister at St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral in Edinburgh and later as a choral scholar at Trinity College, Cambridge.

In order to shine a light on the fantastic choral singing happening around the country, and champion the value and joy of choral singing, Alexander is taking part in a Choral Adventure in support of the Cathedral Music Trust, for which he is ambassador.

Jerusalem, from St Paul's Cathedral in London

From Sunday 4 February to Thursday 8 February, he will take in choral services from five of the country’s finest choirs. You’ll also be able to hear him on Classic FM from 10am every morning, with playing the best selection of classical music as usual.

Alexander’s national tour starts where his own chorister journey began, at St Mary’s Cathedral in Edinburgh. Our Classic FM presenter then heads south to Newcastle Cathedral and York Minster. On Wednesday, he’s at Pembroke College Chapel to meet up with his fellow ambassador, organist and conductor Anna Lapwood. A week of choral services culminates with Sung Vespers at Westminster’s Roman Catholic Cathedral.

You are invited to join Alexander at services as part of his adventure and take in the incredible music. You can also find out more about the Cathedral Music Trust, what they do and how to support them here.

Alexander Amrstrong’s Choral Adventure dates and locations
St Mary’s Cathedral, Edinburgh – Sun 4 February, 3.30pm
Newcastle Cathedral – Mon 5 February, 5.30pm
York Minster – Tue 6 February, 5.30pm
Pembroke College, Cambridge – Wed 7 February, 6.15pm
Westminster Cathedral, London – Thu 8 February, 5pm

