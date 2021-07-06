RHS Hampton Court Flower Show 2021: Dates, exhibitions and how to get tickets

Hampton Court Flower Show 2021: Dates, exhibitions and how to get tickets. Picture: PA

By Emma Clarke

The RHS Hampton Court Flower Show is back after a one-year hiatus - and promises to be bigger than ever!

Celebrating beautiful blooms, stunning displays and offering avid gardeners tips and tricks, the annual flower show makes for the perfect day out.

In addition to a fabulous line-up of guest speakers and bountiful garden inspiration, the show is set in the idyllic grounds of Hampton Court Palace.

So, here's everything you need to know about the 2021 Hampton Court Flower Show – including dates, ticket information, what's going on this year, and how to get there!

When is the Hampton Court Flower Show?

The festivities kicked off on Monday, 6 July, and will run until Sunday, 11 July.

In line with Government guidelines, guests will be required to practise social distancing and wear face coverings when indoors.

Visitors will also be required to provide proof of a negative test before they enter, or show proof they've been double vaccinated. They must also check into the venue using the NHS Covid-19 app.

Hand sanitiser and cashless transactions will be made available across the site to ensure safety.

You can read all the Covid safety requirements here.

Can I still get tickets and how much are they?

Tickets have mostly sold out already, owing to the popularity of the event. However, there are still tickets available for the final day (Sunday, 11 July).

For the general public, admission starts from £43.75 and for members, tickets start from £39.75.

You can purchase yours here.

If you can’t get hold of tickets, however, highlights from the event will be shown on national TV on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday evening.

Good morning from #RHSHamptonCourt! Our gates are open for Press Day and we'll be welcoming our first guests for our Preview Evening supported by @VikingCruises tonight!

⁰

Fancy a first peek at the showground?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/GVRVy7Oby1 — The RHS (@The_RHS) July 5, 2021

What’s on show at this year’s event?

There's plenty to keep you occupied at this year's event.

Some of the highlights include the 'Grow Your Own' allotment area, Dig In Live, with Mary Berry and Michelin-starred chef, Jean-Christophe Novelli.

There will also be live music from Louise Golbey, Stone Jets, Kadija Kamara and more, as well as a host of food and drink options - such as Fortnum & Mason's waterside hampers, a rose tea garden and street food options.

How to get there

Hampton Court is located in East Molesey, Surrey. The postcode is KT8 9AU.