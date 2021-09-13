Book your tickets for English National Opera’s production of HMS Pinafore

Book your tickets for English National Opera’s HMS Pinafore. Picture: English National Opera

The English National Opera presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera, HMS Pinafore, at the London Coliseum from 29 October to 11 December 2021,

A hilarious tale of love, honour and duty, Gilbert and Sullivan’s fantastical farce follows the frantic antics of a bunch of unqualified misfits in positions of power.

Packed with absurd characters, unforeseen plot twists and a delightfully farcical finale, Pinafore is a satirical take on the British class system and the promotion of unqualified people to positions of power.

Pinafore follows the story of Josephine, the daughter of Captain Corcoran, as she falls for the lowly sailor Ralph Rackstraw. Josephine is torn between her heart’s true love, and her desire to honour her father’s wish for her to marry Sir Joseph Porter, the First Lord of the Admiralty. What follows is a classic Gilbert-written tale, full of miscommunication, meddling midshipmen and mirth.

After his smash-hit staging of G&S’s Iolanthe, Cal McCrystal is returning to English National Opera to direct the first ever production of HMS Pinafore, one of the duo’s most dynamic and spectacular operettas.

Coming from his debut performance on the London Coliseum stage in this Summer’s Hairspray, actor and entertainer Les Dennis makes his operatic debut as the stoic Rt. Hon. Sir Joseph Porter, KCB, First Lord of the Admiralty. He’ll be joined by John Savournin as Captain Corcoran, with ENO Harewood Artists Elgan Llŷr Thomas and Alexandra Oomens as the besotted lovers Ralph and Josephine, and ENO favourite Chris Hopkins at the podium.

For further artist or event information, please visit the ENO’s website here.