Who is Christopher Macchio, the operatic tenor singing the national anthem at the US inauguration?

Christopher Macchio will sing at the Inauguration. Picture: Alamy

By Will Padfield

The singing of the American national anthem is one of the biggest moments in the inauguration ceremony.

As Donald Trump takes the oath for his second term as President of the United States, we will hear music from a host of performers including Christopher Macchio, who will perform the national anthem ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’.

The inauguration of the President is one of the most significant dates in the American calendar, as every four years the elected leader is sworn into office in front of thousands of onlookers in the capital, Washington DC.

On 20 January 2025, President Trump will be sworn in at a lavish ceremony that is crucial to the American Constitution, designed to unify the population and showcase the political might of the United States.

Music has always played a large part in the ceremony, as huge pre-ceremony parades are accompanied by bands of the American armed forces, playing popular and ceremonial marching band songs by composers such as John Philip Souza.

Undoubtedly, the biggest musical moment is the singing of the American national anthem, which happens after the President has sworn the oath.

Lady Gaga performs the national anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration

Over the years, many prominent singers have led the singing, including jazz icon Ethel Ennis, who performed the national anthem at the Inauguration of President Nixon in 1973.

Ennis sang an acapella rendition of the national anthem, which she said ‘set a precedent’ for opting to forego instrumental accompaniment for subsequent performances.

This year, the American operatic tenor Christopher Macchio will lead the historic moment. A member of the acclaimed New York Tenors, Macchio has released two studio albums, Dolci Momenti and Oh Holy Night.

The U.S. Navy Band marches down Pennsylvania Avenue during the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade after the inauguration of President Donald Trump January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Picture: Alamy

Who is Christopher Macchio?

Christopher Macchio is an American operatic tenor and member of the acclaimed New York Tenors.

His vocal talent was honed whilst a student and a member of Sachem High School chorus, a class in which he had reluctantly enrolled to meet a state graduation requirement.

Encouraged by the chorus master, he decided to shift his focus to music, finishing off his studies at the Manhattan School of Music under legendary American operatic baritone Theodor Uppman.

Macchio acknowledged that this year’s inauguration is not without controversy. He told the Associated Press: “For those folks who might not have voted for President Trump, I hope that they’ll give me that kind of opportunity to just listen and just really connect with the music.

“I’ll be doing the national anthem and it is meant to do honour to our great country.”