A maniac has synced the Teletubbies with Stravinsky’s ‘Rite of Spring’ and I’m scared

13 August 2020, 13:41 | Updated: 14 August 2020, 10:41

Someone synced the Teletubbies with Stravinsky’s ‘Rite of Spring’
Someone synced the Teletubbies with Stravinsky’s ‘Rite of Spring’. Picture: BBC / Teletubbies

By Sian Hamer

Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po suddenly seem extremely sus.

As the sun rises behind the hills of Teletubbyland, all seems normal. Until the music begins.

The arrival of the Teletubbies is no longer met with a tinkling xylophone or some soft trombone.

Instead, it’s Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring that pierces through the peace – and it’s all rather sinister, thanks to Martim Gueller’s editing.

Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po’s co-ordinated dancing, unfalteringly wide grins and vacant eyes all seem quite chilling when accompanied by the dissonant bass clarinet, thundering percussion and unsettling polyrhythms (watch below).

Read more: This piano is made of sausages, and it works >

And as the colourful giants roam across the meadow, their eyes locked into the camera (and our souls) – it really does exude some kind of ritualistic practice.

Somehow, Stravinsky’s riotous composition doesn’t seem too out of place within the late nineties children’s show.

We did, however, let out a sigh of relief when the final Teletubby waved goodbye and disappeared down that hole...

