This ‘drunk version’ of Mendelssohn’s Wedding March is classical comedy gold

Mendelssohn’s Wedding March, but uh oh... Picture: Getty

By Kyle Macdonald

This genius organ parody of the most famous down-the-aisle tune is the funniest thing you could ever have the misfortune to hear on your special day.

Mendelssohn’s famous wedding march is what every happy couple hopes to hear on the biggest day of their lives together. And on this hallowed occasion, the triumphant and happy music resonates perfectly.

Well, that is, unless your organist – for whatever reason – isn’t quite firing on full cylinders.

YouTuber Jonathan Mui painstakingly devised and transcribed this highly accurate (we assume) version of Mendelssohn’s iconic ‘Wedding March’, as if the organist was drunk.

With false starts, clipped notes and slurs galore, it’s a musical masterclass in what just might happen, if your local church organist had enjoyed one too many at the village pub before the all-important ceremony. Listen below.

Excruciating and very funny. Bravo, Jonathan.

Felix Mendelssohn’s ‘Wedding March’ is one of the best-known pieces from his suite of incidental music to Shakespeare’s play A Midsummer Night’s Dream. In this case, the dream might end with a nasty hangover, and a voicemail from an unhappy bride and groom.