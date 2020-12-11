Silent Night played by 8 cellists in this candlelit church is exquisitely beautiful

Eight cellists from our Orchestra on Tour, the Philharmonia, just made Christmas very special.

Few things are more sonorous, striking or warming than the sound of a cello ensemble.

Take eight of the finest cellists in the country, add the acoustic of church and Franz Xaver Gruber's absolute winner of a carol (arranged by Richard Birchall), and you get this:

Oh, now we feel Christmassy, and a tad emotional. Bravo to the cello section of The Philharmonia, Our Orchestra on Tour.