Silent Night played by 8 cellists in this candlelit church is exquisitely beautiful

11 December 2020, 14:39

Philharmonia cellos

Eight cellists from our Orchestra on Tour, the Philharmonia, just made Christmas very special.

Few things are more sonorous, striking or warming than the sound of a cello ensemble. 

Take eight of the finest cellists in the country, add the acoustic of church and Franz Xaver Gruber's absolute winner of a carol (arranged by Richard Birchall), and you get this:

 

Oh, now we feel Christmassy, and a tad emotional. Bravo to the cello section of The Philharmonia, Our Orchestra on Tour.

Philharmonia Music

See more Philharmonia Music

Bach violin concerto

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No.2 in D

Brahms

Sibelius

Verdi - Nabucco

Verdi

Stravinsky Firebird

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird

Philharmonia Pictures

See more Philharmonia Pictures

Philharmonia Orchestra

Our Orchestra on Tour turns 70 - let's hear it for the Philharmonia
Inter-orchestra football match

The ultimate orchestral football match!

Michael Collins Classic FM Live 2013 the performan

Philharmonia Orchestra and Michael Collins at Classic FM Live

Philharmonia Album Reviews

See more Philharmonia Album Reviews

Offenbach Vert-Vert Toby Spence

The magical world of Offenbach

Richard Strauss Philharmonia Christoph von Dohnány

Straight to the heart of Strauss

hilharmonia Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Brah

Dohnányi handles Brahms gently

Brahms