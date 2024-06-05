Treble Malakai Bayoh sings moving ‘Abide with Me’ on 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

By Kyle Macdonald

A young singer gives a poignant performance of a timeless hymn of faith, as the nation remembers a landmark moment in our history.

This Thursday marks 80 years since Allied forces landed on the beaches of northern France, in a defining moment in the battle against Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

6 June 1944 is known as D-Day, and this week commemorations on both sides of the channel will remember the courage and sacrifice of all those involved, both at sea, on the beaches and at home here in the UK.

One of the leading vocal talents of our time has lent his voice to the remembering that day. Through TV and concert appearances, Malakai Bayoh has wowed millions with the unique beauty and power of his treble voice. On this 80th anniversary, he sings a hymn forever associated with the Second World War, and the message of togetherness and faith. Watch his performance above.

Malakai Boyoh sings ‘Abide with Me’. Picture: Getty / Matt Crossick

‘Abide with Me’ has words written in 1847 by Henry Francis Lyte, and a tune by William Henry Monk and is a hymn often sung at Remembrance services around the world. Its place in the national consciousness was cemented when it was sung at the wedding of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947.

It’s also performed at the beginning of every FA Cup final – and Malakai himself had the honour of singing it at Wembley this year.

Boy treble Malakai Bayoh first came to the music world’s attention in November 2022, when he made his solo debut at London’s prestigious Royal Opera House. At Christmas that year, he recorded two viral duets with singer and Classic FM presenter Aled Jones.

Then in 2023, he created a sensation in a Royal Albert Hall debut at Classic FM Live, singing Mozart and Handel. That year was also watched by millions on Britain’s Got Talent, with a Golden Buzzer moment and a journey that took him all the way to the series finals.

This week there has been much talk of the importance among today’s generation of understanding D-Day. With the help of a timeless hymn, this young treble raises his voice to help ensure the memory of the seismic, world-changing events of that day lives on.

Dan Walker will feature this beautiful recording on Classic FM Breakfast this Thursday morning. Later in the day, join Zeb Soanes from 7pm for a special evening of music for the anniversary.