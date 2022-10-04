Daniel Barenboim to step back from performing ‘for the coming months’ to concentrate on health

Daniel Baremboim took to social media on the evening of 4th October 2022 to make the announcement. Picture: Alamy

By Siena Linton & Sophia Alexandra Hall

The 79-year-old conductor and pianist took to social media to share his important news this evening.

Legendary conductor and pianist Daniel Barenboim has announced he will be stepping back from ‘some performing activities, especially conducting engagements for the coming months’ to concentrate on his health, following a diagnosis of a ‘serious neurological condition’.

The announcement, made on the 79-year-old’s social media account, reads: “It is with a combination of pride and sadness that I announce today that I am taking a step back from some of my performing activities, especially conducting engagements, for the coming months.

“My health has deteriorated over the last months, and I have been diagnosed with a serious neurological condition. I must now focus on my physical well-being as much as possible.

“Music has always been and continues to be an essential and lasting part of my life. I have lived all my life in and through music, and I will continue to do so as long as my health allows me to. Looking back and ahead, I am not only content but deeply fulfilled.”

Shortly after Barenboim made his announcement, the conductor was bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement award at the prestigious Gramophone Awards 2022.

Announcing the Argentine-born musician as the winner, Gramophone Magazine editor in chief James Jolly remarked that Barenboim’s win was “bittersweet”, as he shared the news with gathered figures of the classical music industry.

The news follows a spate of cancellations and withdrawals from planned live performances in recent months. Classic FM wishes Daniel Barenboim a hasty recovery. Further updates will follow.