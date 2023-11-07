Young classical talent showcased in Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber on Sky Arts

Young classical talent showcased in Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber on Sky Arts. Picture: Matt Crossick

By Classic FM

A new TV special from Classic FM and Sky Arts, hosted by world-renowned cellist and music educator Julian Lloyd Webber, champions today’s sensational young classical music talent.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Classic FM’s Rising Stars, our celebration of some of today’s most exciting young classical music talent, returns to Sky Arts for a one-hour TV special on Monday 13 November at 9pm.

Violinist Ellinor D’Melon, guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre, cellist Sterling Elliott, pianist Ariel Lanyi and trumpeter Matilda Lloyd perform alongside the brilliant 12 Ensemble, playing music from Debussy to De Falla, in the spectacular surroundings of LSO St Luke’s in London.

Renowned cellist and conductor Julian Lloyd Webber, who hosts the concert, said: “I love working with Classic FM on Rising Stars. It’s a privilege to see and hear so many wonderful young classical musicians!”

We will be releasing videos from the five star musicians in the lead-up to the Sky Arts broadcast.

Read more: Classic FM’s Rising Stars: 30 sensational musicians performing in 2023

Ellinor D’Melon plays with two members of the 12 Ensemble at LSO St Luke’s. Picture: Matt Crossick

Ellinor D’Melon

Born in Jamaica to Cuban parents, 22-year-old Ellinor D’Melon has performed with some of the world’s great orchestras and musicians, and this year released her debut album featuring music by Tchaikovsky and Lalo.

At Rising Stars, she played the intoxicating ‘Danse Espagnole’ (Spanish Dance) by Manuel De Falla with the 12 Ensemble.