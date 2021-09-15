Buy your tickets for RHS Chelsea Flower Show, sponsored by M&G

15 September 2021, 06:00

Buy your tickets for the special September show today
Buy your tickets for the special September show today. Picture: RHS Chelsea Flower Show

This is your chance to see the iconic show in its late-summer glory.

There’s just one week to go until RHS Chelsea Flower Show opens its gates, so snap up the last remaining tickets today!

An unforgettable experience for every garden lover, don’t miss this chance to experience the world’s most famous flower show, in a historic September slot.

Enjoy an inspirational day out exploring stunning gardens and cutting-edge design – all the magic of RHS Chelsea, with an autumnal twist.

Meet some of the UK’s finest growers and nurseries in the Great Pavilion, which will be packed with beautiful displays alive with colour. Treat yourself with some seriously good shopping, then indulge in all the live entertainment and delicious dining on offer. Soak up the celebratory atmosphere and immerse yourself in the sparkle of this unique show.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show
Picture: RHS Chelsea Flower Show

This year, there’s also an extra day on Sunday 26 September, added to give you more room to enjoy the magic of Chelsea, which includes a final day plant sell-off!

Book your tickets here to see this special September show.

