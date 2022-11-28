Ex Cathedra sing Christmas Music by Candlelight – book your tickets now

28 November 2022, 00:00

Ex Cathedra will be singing across the country over multiple dates during December
Ex Cathedra will be singing across the country over multiple dates during December. Picture: Ex Cathedra
In the darkness, only candles pierce the winter gloom. And then, out of the silence, comes the luminous sound of a choir in harmony...

Leading UK choir and Early Music ensemble, Ex Cathedra are travelling across England this December to present Christmas Music by Candlelight.

These popular concerts seek out the heart of Christmas. A seamless blend of seasonal favourites, little-known gems and inspiring new music create a deeply atmospheric celebration of this wonderful time of year.

Over the course of an atmospheric evening, artistic director Jeffrey Skidmore’s superlative programme of music and readings explores the wonder and humour of the season.

The choir will be performing in Shrewsbury, Leicester, Hereford, Kidderminster, Wolverhampton, Coventry, London and Birmingham between 2 and 23 December 2022, singing classic carols including Away in a Manger and O Little Town of Bethlehem to a performance of ‘Before the Ice is in the Pools’, by Christopher Churcher, winner of the Sir David Willcocks Carol Competition 2021.

Book your tickets for the London concert at St John’s Smith Square here >

Ex Cathedra will be in the following cities over Christmas:

The Ex Cathedra Christmas tour runs from 2 – 23 December 2022. Book your tickets here.

