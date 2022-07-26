Classic FM Live returns – get your tickets for October’s movie music concert at the Royal Albert Hall

Classic FM Live returns to the Royal Albert Hall in October 2022. Picture: Alamy / Matt Crossick

By Classic FM

Following a sold-out event earlier in the year, Classic FM Live returns to the Royal Albert Hall this autumn for a movie music spectacular!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Classic FM Live with Viking returns to the Royal Albert Hall this October, for a spectacular celebration of the greatest music written for the silver screen.

Many of the most popular film themes will be performed including Star Wars, E.T., Chariots of Fire, The Lord of the Rings, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, The Godfather and 2001: A Space Odyssey, alongside the stunning ‘Melody in A minor’ from The High Pass by Ukrainian composer Myroslav Skoryk.

Classic FM’s Orchestra in the South of England, the renowned Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra (BSO), will be our orchestra for the evening, performing under the baton of Chief Conductor Kirill Karabits.

Several star soloists will also be appearing on stage: the cellist Hauser, pianist Alexandre Tharaud, organist Anna Lapwood, and violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason.

The concert, hosted by Classic FM presenters Alexander Armstrong and Margherita Taylor, will be brought to a close in dramatic fashion with a spectacular lights and fireworks finale to the music of John Williams.

Listen on Global Player: Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame playlist

This special concert, taking place on 10 October 2022 in Classic FM’s 30th birthday year, will be recorded for broadcast on Classic FM on Saturday 15 October at 7pm.

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s managing editor, said: “Throughout much of Classic FM’s 30 years on air, we have championed and celebrated film music. Often a fantastic introduction for people to enjoy and learn about classical music, we were the first UK radio station to launch a weekly radio programme dedicated to movie scores.

“Film music is central to the sound of Classic FM and we continue to see its popularity grow, so a concert of cinema’s most iconic themes performed by an array of classical music stars is the perfect way to mark our milestone birthday. It promises to be a brilliant night celebrating the very best movie music.”

Find out below how you can come an enjoy an evening of movie magic in an iconic setting.

How to get tickets

The concert will begin at 7.30pm on Monday 10 October 2022, at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Tickets start from as little as £14.50 plus booking fees, and can be purchased on the Royal Albert Hall’s website.

Royal Albert Hall members can purchase tickets from Tuesday 26 July at 12pm, and tickets will go on general sale on Wednesday 27 July at 10am.

Ticket terms and conditions can be found here.