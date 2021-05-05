Book tickets to Agatha Christie’s Mousetrap

Book tickets Agatha Christie’s Mousetrap. Picture: Mousetrap

The case re-opens on 17 May, at St Martin’s Theatre in the West End!

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap is set to re-open in London’s West End on Monday 17 May 2021.

The longest running show in the world, The Mousetrap has been suspended since the coronavirus pandemic caused the closure of UK theatres in March 2020. But now the case re-opens!

Two sets of casts – comprising Olivier Award winners and highly acclaimed stars of TV and film – will come together for the iconic thriller as it returns to St Martin’s Theatre in the West End, on the day that the government’s roadmap out of lockdown allows indoor venues to re-open to the public.

Stars include Danny Mac (Strictly Come Dancing, West End’s Pretty Woman), Cassidy Janson (West End’s & Juliet, Beautiful), Nicholas Bailey (Eastenders), Derek Griffiths (Small Axe), David Rintoul (The Crown, Game of Thrones) and many more.

The all-star cast of Agatha Christie’s Mousetrap. Picture: Mousetrap

The genre-defining murder mystery play, which first opened in the West End in 1952, begins with news spreading of a murder in London. A group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a stately countryside guesthouse and, when a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst.

One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. But which one is the murderer? And who will be their next victim?

Can you solve the mystery before another “mouse” goes SNAP?

Producer Adam Spiegel said: “I am thrilled today to announce the award winning company of actors that have assembled to lead The Mousetrap back to the West End. The production is an enduring symbol of London theatre and I hope that its return signifies the first steps in the restoration of live theatre in London. I am so pleased that these hugely accomplished performers have chosen to participate in this historic moment.”

The Mousetrap will celebrate 70 years in London in 2022. It has been performed 28,200 times in London and sold over 10 million tickets.

Visit uk.the-mousetrap.co.uk to find out more.