70 years of Agatha Christie’s ‘The Mousetrap’: see it in London’s West End

The West End cast of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap. Picture: The Mousetrap

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap has kept millions of people from every corner of the globe on the edge of their seats for decades...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Now celebrating its 70th Anniversary Year, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap is THE genre-defining murder mystery from the best-selling novelist of all time…

St Martin’s Theatre in London’s West End has been home to the show since March 1974. Before that, it played at the smaller theatre just next door, opening at The Ambassadors Theatre on 25th November 1952, and is the world’s longest-running play.

The play takes place on a snowy night, as news spreads via the wireless of a murder in London. A group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a remote countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst!

One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim? Can you solve this world-famous mystery for yourself?

The classic whodunnit is a symbol of the West End and theatre makers encourage audience members, “Don't Just See It. Solve It.”

Performances at St Martin’s Theatre are on sale until 25 November 2023.