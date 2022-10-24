70 years of Agatha Christie’s ‘The Mousetrap’: see it in London’s West End

24 October 2022, 00:00

The West End cast of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap
The West End cast of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap. Picture: The Mousetrap

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap has kept millions of people from every corner of the globe on the edge of their seats for decades...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Now celebrating its 70th Anniversary Year, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap is THE genre-defining murder mystery from the best-selling novelist of all time…

St Martin’s Theatre in London’s West End has been home to the show since March 1974. Before that, it played at the smaller theatre just next door, opening at The Ambassadors Theatre on 25th November 1952, and is the world’s longest-running play.

The play takes place on a snowy night, as news spreads via the wireless of a murder in London. A group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a remote countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst!

One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim? Can you solve this world-famous mystery for yourself?

The classic whodunnit is a symbol of the West End and theatre makers encourage audience members, “Don't Just See It. Solve It.”

Performances at St Martin’s Theatre are on sale until 25 November 2023.

Latest on Classic FM

4 out of 10 parents and carers are thinking of leaving their careers in classical music, according to a new report

New report warns of ‘talent exodus’ in classical music, as parents and carers struggle

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Karim Kamar is joined by an unexpected duet partner...

Classical pianist gives curious toddler an impromptu piano lesson on train station concourse

Discover Music

Viola Brand dances on a bicycle

Ballerina performs an exquisite routine, while riding a bicycle

Discover Music

Classic FM’s Pet Classics: Charlotte Hawkins and Frank in the studio

Pet Classics, our special programme to calm pets on Bonfire Night, returns for 2022

Funny duet for two cats, in the style of Rossini

This choirboy ‘cat duet’ is a masterpiece in musical humour, and in keeping a straight face
The 41-year-old Czech conductor was today named as Sir Antonio Pappano’s successor

Royal Opera House names Czech conductor, Jakub Hrůša as new Music Director

ROH

Hans Zimmer and his daughter Zoë at the 2019 premiere of ‘The Lion King’

Hans Zimmer didn’t want to score ‘The Lion King’, but his 6-year-old daughter changed his mind

Zimmer

Yuriy Kerpatenko was shot and killed in his home in Kherson for refusing to participate in a concert

Ukrainian conductor shot and killed by Russian troops for refusing to participate in concert
Hans Zimmer announced his upcoming 2023 album and tour earlier this month

Hans Zimmer on the war in Ukraine, his upcoming live album and 2023 European tour

Zimmer

More Classic FM Events

The Classic BRIT Awards

Classic FM Live

Music Teacher of the Year

Gramophone Awards

Event Photos

See more Event Photos

Classic FM Live: Best of British

Classic FM Live: Best of British

Luciano Pavarotti 10th Anniversary Concert

Luciano Pavarotti 10th Anniversary Concert: In Pictures

Luciano Pavarotti

Classic FM Live, April 2017

Classic FM Live 2017 in pictures