Anna Lapwood thunders out Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony on 9,999-pipe Royal Albert Hall organ

By Kyle Macdonald

The star organist blasted out an awe-inspiring performance of a symphonic epic at the Royal Albert Hall.

Franz Liszt once called him ‘the greatest organist in the world’ – and one piece has ensured composer Camille Saint-Saëns will always be associated with an incredible roaring organ and symphony orchestra.

One of this generation’s star organists has taken to the composer’s famous ‘Organ Symphony’. 29-year-old Anna Lapwood is credited to bringing her instrument to a new generation of players and listeners and always bringing something fresh and special from the organ loft.

When she was 21, Lapwood became the youngest ever director of music for an Oxbridge college when she landed the role at Pembroke College, Cambridge. Since then, with a mixture of performances, musical campaigns, and chance encounters between music lovers, the organist has seen millions of views on Instagram and TikTok.

And part of her remarkable journey was a 2022 performance at Classic FM Live. Lapwood is no stranger to the Royal Albert Hall’s grand organ, being an associate artist at the iconic London venue.

In this performance with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and conductor Kirill Karabits, she creates a huge sound from the 9,999-piped instrument, filling the hall gloriously. Watch the finale above.

Anna Lapwood and the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Matt Crossick

Camille Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No. 3 is best known as his ‘Organ’ Symphony’. The work is probably best described as a ’symphony with added organ’, because only two of its four movements feature the instrument. The opening of this final movement with its full-organ blast is one of the most thrilling moments in classical music.

The composer himself knew he was on to something special with this piece, saying afterwards: “I gave everything to it I was able to give. What I have accomplished here, I will never achieve again.”

The 5,000 people in the hall that night, and anyone watching the incredible video will feel that Anna, the Bournemouth orchestra and their conductor, gave everything as well.