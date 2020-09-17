Aled Jones duets with Judi Dench, Susan Boyle and Brian Blessed on his new album ‘Blessings’

Aled Jones is released a new album titled 'Blessings'. Picture: BMG

By Sian Hamer

‘Blessings’ sees singer and Classic FM presenter extraordinaire Aled Jones joined by household names in music and film in beautiful song favourites. Here’s everything you need to know...

Welsh tenor Aled Jones has announced a brand new album for this November.

Titled Blessings, it will be the Classic FM presenter’s 40th album and features collaborations with a host of famous singers and a glittering of film stars, including Dame Judi Dench and Susan Boyle.

Through various hymns and scriptures set to music, Aled touches on a range of faiths, including Quaker, Christian, Catholic, Muslim and Buddhism.

“It has really been a cathartic experience for me; I’ve also learnt that we are all so similar, we all share so much,” the tenor said.

Aled Jones’ new album Blessings will be released in November this year. Picture: BMG

“The challenges of doing the recordings remotely in a way made everything more special.

“When we look back on these times, we will remember how we all came together, and achieved things we never thought we could.”

Other collaborators on the album, which was recorded remotely in studios around the world, include the 94-year-old D-Day veteran Harry Billinge MBE, singer-songwriter Sami Yusuf and actor and TV presenter Brian Blessed.

Accompanying the release is a book of blessings, containing a “treasure trove” of wisdom compiled by Aled himself.

Blessings will be released on 6 November 2020.

Blessings: full track listings

1. How Can I Keep From Singing? (with Dame Judi Dench)

2. Sunrise Sunset

3. Ave Maria

4. Bless This House (with Susan Boyle)

5. Anfonaf Angel

6. Loving Kindness

7. If I Can Help Somebody / Let There Be Peace On Earth (with Harry Billinge)

8. Vespera (with Libera)

9. Australian Blessing

10. Irish Blessing (with The Priests)

11. Down By The Salley Gardens

12. Song Of Our Maker (with Sami Yusuf)

13. Listen, Obey and Be Blessed

14. Silent Night (with Brian Blessed)

