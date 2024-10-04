Aled Jones and Alexander Armstrong to play ‘Famous Five Flipped’ for Global’s Make Some Noise

4 October 2024, 07:00

Aled Jones and Alexander Armstrong play ‘Famous Five Flipped’ for Global’s Make Some Noise
Aled Jones and Alexander Armstrong play ‘Famous Five Flipped’ for Global’s Make Some Noise. Picture: Classic FM
Alexander no longer asks the questions for his Famous Five quiz… he answers them, in a new charity challenge supported by Viking.

Ahead of Global’s Make Some Noise Day, we are teaming up with Viking for a new challenge to raise money for Classic FM’s charity.

Last year, Viking gave Alexander Armstrong five Golden Envelopes, setting five challenges for his Musical Voyage, which saw him challenged to make his conducting debut, learn to waltz with a professional dancer, and learn to play a piano duet with a star composer.

This year’s Golden Envelopes have mysteriously been hidden from Alexander, and he has sent fellow Classic FM presenter Aled Jones on an adventure to find them.

Aled will be exploring far and wide on an elegant Viking ocean ship to find the Golden Envelopes, which contain the questions to his Famous Five quiz – Xander’s rhyming clue, which he gives at 10.30am every weekday morning.

Usually, at the end of the week on Xander’s Friday programme, it’s over to you to guess the link between all five answers. But this time, Aled doesn’t have the answers, just the clues…

Fancy winning the voyage of a lifetime to the Nordic fjords on a Viking ship?

Alexander’s challenge is to play along all week and put his knowledge to the test. And, if he gets them all right, Viking have promised to donate £25,000 to Global’s Make Some Noise!

Listen in next week to hear how Aled got on, and to hear what challenge lies in store for Alexander this year.

Proudly supported by Viking, exploring the world in comfort.

Global’s Make Some Noise, Classic FM’s official charity, helps change lives across the UK. Helping people through illness, mental health struggles, poverty and much more, Global’s Make Some Noise are working with brilliant small charities to make sure nobody is left to face life’s toughest challenges alone.

