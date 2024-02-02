Exclusive

Aled Jones sings heartwarming ‘Pie Jesu’ duet with his 13-year-old self

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

One singer combines his treble and baritone voices in a sublime duet, which was made possible “through the wonders of technology”.

41 years ago, as a boy treble, Aled Jones lent his angelic tones to a documentary, singing classic songs from ‘Scarborough Fair’ to ‘Ave Maria’.

Then just 13 years old, Aled was at the height of his fame.

Now a baritone, Aled has been busy over the last few years recording and releasing duet albums in harmony with ‘Little Aled’, after finding a series of old recordings in his mum’s airing cupboard at home.

The latest in the series, One Voice: Full Circle, released late last year, shot straight to number one in the classical album charts.

In a stunning new session video (watch above), Aled performs Andrew Lloyd Webber’s exquisite ‘Pie Jesu’ from the album at St-Botolph-without-Bishopsgate, a Grade-II listed church in the city of London, in combination with footage and audio recordings of his 13-year-old self.

“When the first album came out, we had no idea that this would work – it was an idea that came to myself and my producer,” Aled said.

“We went to the studio, and the first song we sang, the feeling and the emotion and everything I had as a boy was exactly the same as an adult. It was just octaves in between us.”

One Voice: Full Circle contains ten new duets, alongside some of Aled’s greatest hits, some bonus material, and a beautiful solo piano version of ‘Walking In The Air’ with Aled himself at the piano.

“I do not underestimate the joy that singing gives me,” Aled said. “There have been times in the past when I lost sight a little of just how much I love it.

“The singing has always been in me and being able to delve into my past career has definitely reignited a spark in me now. I am at my happiest when I’m singing.”

Hear Aled Jones every Saturday and Sunday, 10am–1pm, on Classic FM – and vote for his recordings in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2024 here.