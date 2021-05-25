Join us for Movie Music Monday on Classic FM this bank holiday

By Sian Moore

We’ll be spending the bank holiday playing back-to-back film scores on Classic FM. Here’s what to expect...

Whether it’s a galactic-themed score penned by Hans Zimmer, or a nostalgic favourite from John Williams – there are just some film scores that are guaranteed to give goosebumps.

And on Monday 31 May from 6am to 10pm, we’ll be celebrating those iconic cinematic soundtracks with special programmes on Classic FM.

Every hour will be dedicated to a different theme, including an hour of movie music that made it into the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2021, and the Best of British, featuring themes by Eric Coates.

What’s the schedule for Movie Music Monday?

6am-9am: Movie Music Monday with Nicholas Owen

At 6am, Nicholas Owen begins the special day with an hour of the greatest film adaptations, with scores from Harry Potter and The Hobbit in the line up.

Then from 7am, Nicholas features iconic soundtracks from black and white movies.

An hour of Disney’s finest music from 8am rounds off Nicholas’ final hour of Movie Music Monday.

9am-12pm: Movie Music Monday with Bill Turnbull

Bill Turnbull kicks off his three-hour programme with a selection of iconic scores which made this year’s Hall of Fame chart, as voted by you, at 9am.

Don’t miss an hour of romantic favourites from 10am, featuring music from Romeo & Juliet, Out of Africa and more.

And in Bill’s final hour, he dedicates the show to glorious musicals from 11am.

12pm-4pm: Movie Music Monday with Anne-Marie Minhall

Anne-Marie takes us into the afternoon of Movie Music Monday from 12pm, with an hour dedicated to one of the world’s greatest film composers: John Williams.

We’re back to British waters straight after at 1pm however, with 60 minutes of Britain’s most talented composers, and their stunning movie compositions.

Under the spotlight from 2pm are the best cinematic scores the 21st century has to offer (see our definitive list here).

Anne-Marie’s show concludes with an hour of award-winning movies.

4pm-8pm: Movie Music Monday with John Brunning

John Brunning takes the movie music reins from 4pm, and begins with a selection of much-loved children’s films.

Then, at 5pm, it’s an hour of only the biggest box office hits taking over Classic FM.

Don’t miss John’s exploration of historical movie scores from 6pm, before he ends on a relaxing note – thanks to an hour of the smoothest film music from 7pm.

8pm – 10pm: The Classic FM Concert with John Suchet: A Movie Music Extravaganza

John Suchet will round off the day’s celebrations with a programme of music famously featured in films.

Expect to hear soundtracks that were specially written for the silver screen, and others repurposed from classical favourites.

Listen from 8pm, when John will open the programme with the Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana, used to great effect in Martin Scorsese’s 1980 film Raging Bull, before a beautiful concerto which found itself in the spotlight thanks to the 1945 romantic drama Brief Encounter.

Classic FM’s Movie Music Monday will broadcast on Monday 31 May from 6am to 10pm. Listen on 100-102 FM, DAB digital radio and TV, online, and on Global Player, the official Classic FM app.