10 May 2021, 13:32 | Updated: 10 May 2021, 13:46

By Sian Moore

After a tumultuous year for the West End and the world’s theatres, the sun will soon rise on London’s beloved musicals. Here’s everything that’s coming up.

It’s been over a year since the curtain came down on London’s glorious West End.

But as coronavirus restrictions begin to ease in 2021, the time is now and the day is here for some of the stage’s best-loved shows to make a long awaited comeback.

From Les Misérables: The Staged Concert to Hamilton, here’s a full list of the shows opening, and reopening, this year.

The Phantom of the Opera will return to the West End on 27 July
The Phantom of the Opera will return to the West End on 27 July. Picture: Getty

West End shows reopening in May 2021

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

  • Reopens 20 May
  • Apollo Theatre
  • Get tickets here

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert

  • Returns 20 May
  • Sondheim Theatre
  • Get tickets here

SIX the Musical

  • Reopens 21 May
  • Lyric Theatre
  • Get tickets here

Magic Mike Live

  • Returns 21 May
  • London Hippodrome
  • Get tickets here

West End shows reopening in June 2021

The Play That Goes Wrong

  • Reopens 18 June
  • Duchess Theatre
  • Get tickets here

Hairspray

  • Begins showing 21 June
  • London Coliseum
  • Get tickets here

Heathers the Musical

  • Shows start 21 June
  • Theatre Royal Haymarket
  • Get tickets here

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

  • Opens 24 June
  • Aldwych Theatre
  • Get tickets here

Cinderella

  • Shows begin 25 June
  • Gillian Lynne Theatre
  • Get tickets here

West End shows reopening in July 2021

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

  • Reopens 1 July
  • London Palladium
  • Get tickets here

The Prince of Egypt

  • Returns 1 July
  • Dominion Theatre
  • Get tickets here

Pretty Woman

  • Shows begin 8 July
  • Savoy Theatre
  • Get tickets here

Come From Away

  • Returns 22 July
  • Phoenix Theatre
  • Get tickets here

Anything Goes

  • Opens 23 July
  • Barbican Theatre
  • Get tickets here

The Phantom of the Opera

  • Returns 27 July
  • Her Majesty’s Theatre
  • Get tickets here

Jersey Boys

  • Opens 28 July
  • Trafalgar Theatre
  • Get tickets here

The Lion King

  • Returns 29 July
  • Lyceum Theatre
  • Get tickets here

West End shows reopening in August 2021

Mary Poppins

  • Reopens 7 August
  • Prince Edward Theatre
  • Get tickets here

Hamilton

  • Welcomes audiences back 19 August
  • Victoria Palace Theatre
  • Get tickets here

Back to the Future: the Musical

  • Opens 20 August
  • Adelphi Theatre
  • Get tickets here

Mamma Mia!

  • Returns 25 August
  • Novello Theatre
  • Get tickets here

Frozen

  • From 27 August
  • Theatre Royal Drury Lane
  • Get tickets here

West End shows reopening in September 2021

Wicked

  • Reopens 15 September
  • Apollo Victoria Theatre
  • Get tickets here from 17 May

Matilda The Musical

  • Starts 16 September
  • Cambridge Theatre
  • Get tickets here

The Last Five Years

  • Opens 17 September
  • Vaudeville Theatre
  • Get tickets here

& Juliet

  • Shows begin 24 September
  • Shaftesbury Theatre
  • Get tickets here

West End shows reopening in October 2021

Get Up Stand Up!

  • Opens 1 October
  • Lyric Theatre
  • Get tickets here

Only Fools And Horses The Musical

  • Begins 1 October
  • Theatre Royal Haymarket
  • Get tickets here

West End shows reopening in November 2021

The Drifters Girl

  • Shows open 4 November
  • Garrick Theatre
  • Get tickets here

The Book of Mormon

  • Starts 15 November
  • The Prince of Wales Theatre
  • Get tickets here

West End shows reopening in December 2021

Bring It On: the Musical

  • Shows begin 8 December
  • Queen Elizabeth Hall
  • Get tickets here

