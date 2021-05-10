West End musicals: full list and dates of all shows reopening including Hamilton
10 May 2021, 13:32 | Updated: 10 May 2021, 13:46
After a tumultuous year for the West End and the world’s theatres, the sun will soon rise on London’s beloved musicals. Here’s everything that’s coming up.
It’s been over a year since the curtain came down on London’s glorious West End.
But as coronavirus restrictions begin to ease in 2021, the time is now and the day is here for some of the stage’s best-loved shows to make a long awaited comeback.
From Les Misérables: The Staged Concert to Hamilton, here’s a full list of the shows opening, and reopening, this year.
West End shows reopening in May 2021
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
- Reopens 20 May
- Apollo Theatre
Les Misérables: The Staged Concert
- Returns 20 May
- Sondheim Theatre
SIX the Musical
- Reopens 21 May
- Lyric Theatre
Magic Mike Live
- Returns 21 May
- London Hippodrome
West End shows reopening in June 2021
The Play That Goes Wrong
- Reopens 18 June
- Duchess Theatre
Hairspray
- Begins showing 21 June
- London Coliseum
Heathers the Musical
- Shows start 21 June
- Theatre Royal Haymarket
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
- Opens 24 June
- Aldwych Theatre
Cinderella
- Shows begin 25 June
- Gillian Lynne Theatre
West End shows reopening in July 2021
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat
- Reopens 1 July
- London Palladium
The Prince of Egypt
- Returns 1 July
- Dominion Theatre
Pretty Woman
- Shows begin 8 July
- Savoy Theatre
Come From Away
- Returns 22 July
- Phoenix Theatre
Anything Goes
- Opens 23 July
- Barbican Theatre
The Phantom of the Opera
- Returns 27 July
- Her Majesty’s Theatre
Jersey Boys
- Opens 28 July
- Trafalgar Theatre
The Lion King
- Returns 29 July
- Lyceum Theatre
West End shows reopening in August 2021
Mary Poppins
- Reopens 7 August
- Prince Edward Theatre
Hamilton
- Welcomes audiences back 19 August
- Victoria Palace Theatre
Back to the Future: the Musical
- Opens 20 August
- Adelphi Theatre
Mamma Mia!
- Returns 25 August
- Novello Theatre
Frozen
- From 27 August
- Theatre Royal Drury Lane
West End shows reopening in September 2021
Wicked
- Reopens 15 September
- Apollo Victoria Theatre
Matilda The Musical
- Starts 16 September
- Cambridge Theatre
The Last Five Years
- Opens 17 September
- Vaudeville Theatre
& Juliet
- Shows begin 24 September
- Shaftesbury Theatre
West End shows reopening in October 2021
Get Up Stand Up!
- Opens 1 October
- Lyric Theatre
Only Fools And Horses The Musical
- Begins 1 October
- Theatre Royal Haymarket
West End shows reopening in November 2021
The Drifters Girl
- Shows open 4 November
- Garrick Theatre
The Book of Mormon
- Starts 15 November
- The Prince of Wales Theatre
West End shows reopening in December 2021
Bring It On: the Musical
- Shows begin 8 December
- Queen Elizabeth Hall
