West End musicals: full list and dates of all shows reopening including Hamilton

By Sian Moore

After a tumultuous year for the West End and the world’s theatres, the sun will soon rise on London’s beloved musicals. Here’s everything that’s coming up.

It’s been over a year since the curtain came down on London’s glorious West End.

But as coronavirus restrictions begin to ease in 2021, the time is now and the day is here for some of the stage’s best-loved shows to make a long awaited comeback.

From Les Misérables: The Staged Concert to Hamilton, here’s a full list of the shows opening, and reopening, this year.

The Phantom of the Opera will return to the West End on 27 July. Picture: Getty

West End shows reopening in May 2021

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Reopens 20 May

Apollo Theatre

Get tickets here

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert

Returns 20 May

Sondheim Theatre

Get tickets here

SIX the Musical

Reopens 21 May

Lyric Theatre

Get tickets here

Magic Mike Live

Returns 21 May

London Hippodrome

Get tickets here

West End shows reopening in June 2021

The Play That Goes Wrong

Reopens 18 June

Duchess Theatre

Get tickets here

Hairspray

Begins showing 21 June

London Coliseum

Get tickets here

Heathers the Musical

Shows start 21 June

Theatre Royal Haymarket

Get tickets here

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Opens 24 June

Aldwych Theatre

Get tickets here

Cinderella

Shows begin 25 June

Gillian Lynne Theatre

Get tickets here

West End shows reopening in July 2021

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

Reopens 1 July

London Palladium

Get tickets here

The Prince of Egypt

Returns 1 July

Dominion Theatre

Get tickets here

Pretty Woman

Shows begin 8 July

Savoy Theatre

Get tickets here

Come From Away

Returns 22 July

Phoenix Theatre

Get tickets here

Anything Goes

Opens 23 July

Barbican Theatre

Get tickets here

The Phantom of the Opera

Returns 27 July

Her Majesty’s Theatre

Get tickets here

Jersey Boys

Opens 28 July

Trafalgar Theatre

Get tickets here

The Lion King

Returns 29 July

Lyceum Theatre

Get tickets here

West End shows reopening in August 2021

Mary Poppins

Reopens 7 August

Prince Edward Theatre

Get tickets here

Hamilton

Welcomes audiences back 19 August

Victoria Palace Theatre

Get tickets here

Back to the Future: the Musical

Opens 20 August

Adelphi Theatre

Get tickets here

Mamma Mia!

Returns 25 August

Novello Theatre

Get tickets here

Frozen

From 27 August

Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Get tickets here

West End shows reopening in September 2021

Wicked

Reopens 15 September

Apollo Victoria Theatre

Get tickets here from 17 May

Matilda The Musical

Starts 16 September

Cambridge Theatre

Get tickets here

The Last Five Years

Opens 17 September

Vaudeville Theatre

Get tickets here

& Juliet

Shows begin 24 September

Shaftesbury Theatre

Get tickets here

West End shows reopening in October 2021

Get Up Stand Up!

Opens 1 October

Lyric Theatre

Get tickets here

Only Fools And Horses The Musical

Begins 1 October

Theatre Royal Haymarket

Get tickets here

West End shows reopening in November 2021

The Drifters Girl

Shows open 4 November

Garrick Theatre

Get tickets here

The Book of Mormon

Starts 15 November

The Prince of Wales Theatre

Get tickets here

West End shows reopening in December 2021

Bring It On: the Musical