Vote for ‘Best Music Learning Initiative’ winner in the Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards!

2 September 2024, 08:25

Our judges have shortlisted five outstanding nominees for the ‘Best Music Learning Initiative’ – and now, we need your votes.

The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards with ABRSM recognise and reward music teachers who have made a real difference to the musical lives of young people.

Our panel of judges and music industry experts has shortlisted five nominees for the ‘Best Music Learning Initiative’ category. Now it’s time to vote for your 2024 winner.

And the nominees are...

1. Benedetti Foundation

Spearheaded by acclaimed violinist Nicola Benedetti, this foundation places quality at the core of an interactive and fun series of workshops, introducing string playing and creative musicianship to young people in and beyond Scotland.

2. Band in a Van

Led by the Alina Orchestra, ‘Band in a Van’ is a series of interactive events taking place at local libraries and family and children’s centres, which introduces young people to classical music and its benefits in a fun and inspiring way.

3. Bratton Brass Roots

Stemming from the long-lasting community tradition of brass bands, this children’s beginner brass band makes it possibility for young people to participate in the banding tradition, in a fun and supportive group that is affordable to families.

4. Sounding Out

Supported by The King’s School Canterbury, Sounding Out provides lessons in orchestral instruments without the barrier of cost, to children at all Canterbury city primary schools – with the aim of reversing the decline in classical tuition among young people.

5. Rap Therapy

Rap Therapy uses rap as a tool to improve the mental health and creativity of students. The programme equips students with transferable skills like communication and expression through unique rap-based activities, mentorship, and practical applications.

VOTE HERE! >

Voting for the ‘Best Music Learning Initiative’ category winner closes at 23:59 on Wednesday 18 September 2024. T&Cs apply.

