Beloved tenor Andrea Bocelli announces 2025 live concert tour in UK and Ireland

Beloved tenor Andrea Bocelli announces 2025 live concert tour. Picture: Andrea Bocelli Live in Concert

By Classic FM

The world’s most beloved tenor has announced 2025 UK & Ireland dates.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrea Bocelli, the world-renowned Italian tenor with one of classical music’s most recognisable voices, has announced major new concert dates in the UK and Ireland in 2025.

The ‘Andrea Bocelli Live in Concert’ shows begin in April in Manchester, followed by performances in Dublin, concluding with two nights at London’s O2 Arena in May.

Friday 25 April: Manchester Co-op Live,

Sunday 27 and Monday 28 April: Dublin’s 3Arena

Thursday 1 and Friday 2 May: London’s The O2

“I am truly excited to return to the UK and Ireland next year,” Bocelli said. “This year has been a particularly special one for me, as I celebrated the 30th anniversary of my career with some unforgettable performances, such as Hyde Park. The energy and warmth I felt there were incredible, and it left such a lasting impression that I knew I had to come back.

“I can’t wait to share more beautiful moments with my fans, and I know these upcoming concerts will be just as magical and memorable.”

Andrea Bocelli sings ‘Time To Say Goodbye’ (live at The Global Awards 2018)

Andrea Bocelli is the most successful classical artist of all time. He has performed for Popes, Presidents, Prime Ministers and royalty, sung in many of the greatest concert halls and opera houses, and sold nearly 90 million records sold worldwide.

In addition to his sold-out arena-sized concert events and record-breaking live-streams, Bocelli has performed at major world events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup, Global Citizen, and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at Buckingham Palace.

He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

This special announcement comes during a milestone year for Bocelli, who celebrates 30 years of his career in 2024. This summer, Bocelli became the first classical artist to headline London’s BST Hyde Park.

2024 officially marks 30 years of Andrea Bocelli’s iconic career. To commemorate his 30th anniversary, Bocelli is set to release a new Duets album on 25 October, featuring a variety of his most beloved collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Celine Dion, and Luciano Pavarotti, among others, as well as newly recorded tracks with Shania Twain.

Buy tickets for ‘Andrea Bocelli Live in Concert’ here.