Cape Town Opera singers surprise airplane passengers with unexpected Verdi chorus

1 August 2022, 17:03

Singers from Cape Town Opera serenaded a plane full of passengers travelling to Johannesburg last month.
Singers from Cape Town Opera serenaded a plane full of passengers travelling to Johannesburg last month. Picture: LIFT / Facebook

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Passengers on a domestic flight in South Africa were unaware their ticket would include operatic in-flight entertainment...

Last month, Africa’s premiere opera company, Cape Town Opera, toured a production of Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro to Roodepoort Theater.

Roodepoort is a town within the municipality of Johannesburg, some 1,400 miles away from the opera company’s base in the South African legislative capital, Cape Town.

For the tour, the opera company announced at the end of June earlier this year, that their flights would be sponsored by new South African airline, LIFT. Cape Town Opera called the deal an “upLIFTment of African Artists”, sharing thanks to the airline on its website in a recent news piece.

Sharing their gratitude, members of the Cape Town Opera even performed for the other passengers who were travelling with them on their flights.

On the company’s flight out from Cape Town to Johannesburg, a group of singers sang into the plane’s intercom system, delighting passengers with a rendition of Brindisi (The Drinking Song) from Verdi’s opera, La Traviata. Watch the moment below.

Read more: An airline asked this violinist to play for other passengers – in exchange for overhead space

The singers would later repeat the performance, but this time, they moved their stage to the aisle of the plane.

This resulted in a flashmob-type serenade as the majority of passengers hurriedly reached for their phones, attempting to document the mile-high music (watch below).

A real high note flying Cape Town Opera 🎶✈️ Hands up if you were on this special flight!

Posted by LIFT Airline on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Future passengers of LIFT who are classical musicians may be upset to learn that these two performances were one-off experiences and won’t become a fixed form of in-flight entertainment for the airline.

Though we wouldn’t say no to a full performance of La Traviata next time we’re in the skies... so, who’s going to invent the first flying opera house for us?

Verdi News

See more Verdi News

Italy’s La Scala opera house to reopen in September with Verdi’s Requiem

Italy’s La Scala to reopen in September with Verdi’s Requiem

Amartuvshin Enkhbat as Rigoletto and Liparit Avetisyan as Duke of Mantua in Opera Australia's 2019 production of Rigoletto at Arts Centre Melbourne.

This elderly composer disrupted an opera by shouting into a megaphone on the front row

Katy Perry dresses

These Katy Perry music dresses will make you re-evaluate your entire wardrobe

Verdi Music

See more Verdi Music

Rachmaninov Symph 2

Verdi - La Traviata

moonlight copy

Verdi - Macbeth

Giuseppe Verdi

Verdi - Don Carlos

Verdi Pictures

See more Verdi Pictures

Giuseppe Verdi

Verdi: Facts, compositions and biography on the great composer

50 best classical love songs

Fifty Shades Of Grey - The Classical Album: a guide

Verdi Album Reviews

See more Verdi Album Reviews

Domingo Verdi

Placido Domingo - Verdi

Placido Domingo

Viva Verdi album cover

Viva Verdi: Overtures & Preludes

Verdi Macbeth Glossop, Hunter, BBC Concert Orch/Ma

Verdi, is this a dagger which I see before me?

Verdi Guides

See more Verdi Guides

Gregory Kunde Verdi Royal Opera House

We asked a top tenor to guide us through an absolutely stonking Verdi aria

Verdi asset

10 reasons why we absolutely love that operatic genius Giuseppe Verdi

La Boheme at the Royal Opera House

Opera: where to start

Discover Music