Flautist plays ‘Danse Macabre’ in a creepily coordinated organ duet with herself

31 October 2022, 11:36 | Updated: 31 October 2022, 12:54

Andrea Fisher performs ‘Danse Macabre’ on flute and organ
Andrea Fisher performs ‘Danse Macabre’ on flute and organ. Picture: Fluterscooter

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Camille Saint-Saëns’ devilish dance gets a menacing makeover in this solo organ and flute duet...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Danse Macabre (translation: Dance of Death) by Camille Saint-Saëns is a tone poem that tells the story of Death making the dead rise from their graves on Halloween and dance to his sinister tune.

Originally written for violin and orchestra, the tone poem has been rearranged by Andrea Fisher – a graduate of The Juilliard School – for one handed flute and organ, meaning she can play the piece as a duet by herself.

Dressed as a skeleton, Fisher (known as Fluterscooter on social media), recorded her performance of the arrangement at the University of Iowa School of Music in October 2017.

The result is a bone-chillingly devilish duet for one. Watch below...

Read more: The 20 scariest pieces of classical music for Halloween

While controlling her breath and flute tone with her mouth, Fisher plays the keys of the flute with her left hand, while her right hand plays the keyboard of the organ, and her feet control the pedals. It’s a deeply impressive performance – and what’s more, there’s not a piece of sheet music in sight!

This isn’t the only arrangement Fisher has done for one-player flute and organ. In December 2017, she recorded her arrangement of the classic holiday tune, ‘Sleigh Ride’ by Leroy Anderson.

Fisher’s eclectic musical performance career has seen her premiere works for flute at venues such as Seoul Arts Center, Pikes Falls Chamber Music Festival, and the Galway Flute Festival.

Alongside performance, she is the founder of Fluterscooter Bags, which produces stylish instrument bags designed by Fisher herself.

Pop star flautist Lizzo is a fan of Fisher’s company, and wore a red Fluterscooter bag to The Met Gala earlier this year.

