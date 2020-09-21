Singers from across the globe to virtually unite for charity single on Remembrance Sunday

Global choir virtually collaborate for charity single as part of iSing4Peace project. Picture: #iSing4Peace 2020

By Sian Hamer

The iSing4Peace is a virtual initiative bringing together voices from across the globe, culminating in a performance on Remembrance Sunday.

Choirs and soloists from across the globe will be virtually united through music, thanks to the iSing4Peace initiative.

Musicians of all abilities have been invited to submit their own contribution to a worldwide chorus, which will be recorded for a charity single titled ‘Stronger for the Storm’.

Singer Fiona Kennedy is joined by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra for the “song of friendship and healing”, which was penned by lyricist Grahame Davies and scored by composer Paul Mealor. Nils Elders and Calum MacColl also feature on the track.

The project, which was launched on the anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Versailles, will culminate in a special performance on Remembrance Sunday.

Read more: Sir Karl Jenkins conducts a virtual mass singalong of ‘The Armed Man’ >

“Covid-19 emerged in such a cataclysmic way and its effect has created such confusion and fear – I think many people feel that music, songs and the arts can really help us all – it’s fundamentally important to people’s health and mental wellbeing,” Kennedy said.

“We wanted to write and record a new song to help heal which would touch people and resonate around the world.”

Funds raised from the charity single will be given to the Red Cross, The Royal Commonwealth Ex-Services League, VSA and the University of Aberdeen’s Development Trust.

iSing4Peace was created by University of Aberdeen lecturer Neil McLennan as “a new form of commemoration”, and follows on from the previous global initiative iPlay4Peace.

Read more: This candlelit rendition of Allegri’s ‘Miserere’ is a heavenly choral experience >

Mclennan said: “The current difficulties created by the Covid-19 crisis have shown the importance of coming together in new ways and the important healing power of music.

“Music provides an important outlet for reflecting, remember and uniting as a global community. It is an international language we can all connect to and enjoy.”