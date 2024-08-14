10 greatest works by Dvořák

10 greatest works by Dvořák. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Rosie Pentreath

From the Slavonic Dances to the great symphonies, here are some of the most celebrated pieces of music by the Czech Romantic composer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Antonin Dvořák was a Czech composer working in the Romantic era, known for his symphonies, concertos, chamber pieces, operas and choral works.

Starting out as a prodigious violinist, first in his father’s band and then further afield, Dvořák was an instrumentalist – he also played the viola – and a teacher before he attracted notice internationally with the music he wrote.

A government grant in 1857 took him to Vienna, and this gave him the chance to rub shoulders with the composer Johannes Brahms, who took notice and helped propel Dvořák to international recognition.

He was celebrated for the versatility of his output, as well as the vibrancy of his music, which incorporated folk styles and colours from his native Bohemia.

Dvořák wrote some of his most popular music when he was based in the USA, where he was invited to be director of the New Conservatory of Music in New York between 1892 and 1895. Music he wrote during this time included his famous Symphony No.9 ‘From the New World’, as well as his String Quartet No.12 – dubbed ‘The American’ – and his enduringly beloved Cello Concerto in B minor.

We celebrate these and some of his other greatest works.

Read more: The 15 greatest symphonies of all time