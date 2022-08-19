Plácido Domingo linked to sex trafficking investigation in Argentina but ‘didn’t commit a crime’

Plácido Domingo, 81, is a world renowned Spanish opera singer who has previously been accused of sexual harassment by multiple female colleagues. Picture: Alamy

By Classic FM

A law enforcement official told Associated Press, “Plácido didn’t commit a crime, nor is he part of the organization, but rather he was a consumer of prostitution.”

Listen to this article Loading audio...

World-renowned opera singer Plácido Domingo’s name has appeared in an investigation of a sect-like criminal organisation in Argentina. Police have been investigating the Buenos Aires gang, which is believed to be a front for human and sex trafficking, including of minors.

A law enforcement official, speaking anonymously as the investigation continues, told Associated Press: “Plácido didn’t commit a crime, nor is he part of the organization, but rather he was a consumer of prostitution.” In Argentina, prostitution is not illegal, and as of Thursday morning no charges had been filed against Domingo.

Domingo has previously faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment, which were found to be ‘credible’ by the LA Opera’s independent investigation.

Law enforcement officers have carried out multiple raids targeting the criminal sect, which operates under the name ‘Buenos Aires Yoga School’. Prosecutors’ documents say the organisation “built a cult around its leader” and forced members into “a situation of slavery and/or sexual exploitation”, according to AP.

Domingo performs in Spain in 2021. Picture: Getty

Following a police raid last week, local news outlets reported that 19 people were arrested and 37 properties seized. Among the items seized were audio tapes of wiretapped conversations, which have reportedly linked high-profile politicians, business leaders and public figures to the criminal organisation.

One of the voices heard on the tapes has been reported to be Domingo’s, and Latin American TV and radio have been playing the audio excerpts on their channels.

In the wiretapped recording, a man’s voice which authorities claim belongs to Domingo is heard speaking to a woman named ‘Mendy’, who is alleged to be Susana Mendelievich, an Argentine pianist Domingo has performed with in the past.

In the conversation, the man identified as Domingo describes his plans to leave a dinner separately from his agents, so that he could meet secretly with the woman identified as Mendelievich, while in Buenos Aires for a series of concerts in April.

Two other tapes, involving Mendy, elaborate on her conversation with Domingo. In one, Mendy speaks to an unidentified man, reportedly saying, “Plácido said he could come visit us, that is, he is going to come visit me. Because he goes home to New York and he remembered yesterday.”

The alleged leader of the criminal sect, Juan Percowicz, is said to be among the individuals arrested in last week’s raids. Picture: Alamy

In the final clip, Mendy is recorded speaking to a man that police believe to be Juan Percowicz, the alleged leader of the crime ring. She tells Percowicz, “He [Domingo] already called me and he put together the matufia (shady deal) so that I stay in the hotel without the agents noticing”.

No date has been publicly released for when these phone calls took place. Domingo has not spoken publicly about the case, and his management did not respond to requests for comment.

A judicial official, also speaking to AP on condition of anonymity, said sexual trafficking and exploitation were the main sources of income for the organisation, whose estimated monthly earnings were $500,000.

According to the prosecution’s documents, the Buenos Aires Yoga School incorporated at least seven women into the group when they were still minors and were sexually exploited.

“The encounters supposed a practice of sexual slavery because the ‘students’ were put at the disposal of the clients at the time and place they wanted, for long periods of time,” according to the documents.

Plácido Domingo was one of the world’s most successful operatic tenors.

Since 2019, more than 20 women have claimed they were sexually harassed or witnessed inappropriate behaviour by the opera star when he held senior roles at Washington National Opera or LA Opera. Domingo has since parted ways with the two major US opera houses, and no longer performs with New York’s Metropolitan Opera.

In March 2020, Los Angeles Opera’s independent investigation found the opera star engaged in “inappropriate conduct” with women between 1986 and 2019, and that the claims made against him were “credible, in part because of the similarities in their accounts”.

According to his website, Domingo continues to perform in Europe and Latin America, and is currently on tour in Mexico.