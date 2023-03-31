Italian piano superstar Ludovico Einaudi wins Best Classical Artist at the Global Awards

On Air Now
Smooth Classics with Margherita Taylor 10pm - 1am
31 March 2023, 07:00 | Updated: 31 March 2023, 09:38
The Italian composer-pianist said it was an “honour” to receive the prize, which has previously been scooped by Andrea Bocelli, Nicola Benedetti and Lang Lang.
Ludovico Einaudi has been crowned Best Classical Artist at the Global Awards 2023.
One of the most streamed classical artists of all time, Einaudi was nominated in the category alongside fellow pianists Lang Lang and Isata Kanneh-Mason, trumpeter Alison Balsom, violinist Nicola Benedetti, and cellists Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Abel Selaocoe.
The Italian composer and pianist said: “Thank you Global and Classic FM for playing my music and my records, it’s an honour to receive this prize.”
Now in its sixth year, The Global Awards brings together all of Global’s radio stations including Classic FM, Smooth, Capital, Heart, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of entertainment, podcasting and music.
Harry Styles was the biggest winner at the awards, scooping Best Male, Best British Act and Best Song. US pop superstar and flute player Lizzo was crowned Best Female, and Coldplay were named Best Group for the second consecutive year.
Named Best Podcast, was Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall’s chart-topping The News Agents.
Read more: Ludovico Einaudi surprises young fan in spontaneous airport piano duet
All categories were judged by an industry panel.
BEST SONG
HARRY STYLES – AS IT WAS
BEST MALE
HARRY STYLES
BEST BRITISH ACT
HARRY STYLES
BEST FEMALE
LIZZO
BEST GROUP
COLDPLAY
MASS APPEAL
LEWIS CAPALDI
BEST SOCIAL TRENDED SONG
RAYE, 070 SHAKE – ESCAPISM.
BEST HIP HOP OR RnB
CENTRAL CEE
BEST DANCE ACT
FRED AGAIN..
RISING STAR
FLO
BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST
LUDOVICO EINAUDI
BEST PODCAST
THE NEWS AGENTS
BEST INDIE ACT
WET LEG
MOST PLAYED SONG
JAX JONES FEAT. MNEK – WHERE DID YOU GO?