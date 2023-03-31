Ludovico Einaudi wins Best Classical Artist at the Global Awards 2023

Italian piano superstar Ludovico Einaudi wins Best Classical Artist at the Global Awards. Picture: Alamy/Global

By Classic FM

The Italian composer-pianist said it was an “honour” to receive the prize, which has previously been scooped by Andrea Bocelli, Nicola Benedetti and Lang Lang.

Ludovico Einaudi has been crowned Best Classical Artist at the Global Awards 2023.

One of the most streamed classical artists of all time, Einaudi was nominated in the category alongside fellow pianists Lang Lang and Isata Kanneh-Mason, trumpeter Alison Balsom, violinist Nicola Benedetti, and cellists Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Abel Selaocoe.

The Italian composer and pianist said: “Thank you Global and Classic FM for playing my music and my records, it’s an honour to receive this prize.”

Now in its sixth year, The Global Awards brings together all of Global’s radio stations including Classic FM, Smooth, Capital, Heart, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of entertainment, podcasting and music.

Harry Styles was the biggest winner at the awards, scooping Best Male, Best British Act and Best Song. US pop superstar and flute player Lizzo was crowned Best Female, and Coldplay were named Best Group for the second consecutive year.

Named Best Podcast, was Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall’s chart-topping The News Agents.

The Global Awards 2023 – winners

All categories were judged by an industry panel.

BEST SONG

HARRY STYLES – AS IT WAS

BEST MALE

HARRY STYLES

BEST BRITISH ACT

HARRY STYLES

BEST FEMALE

LIZZO

BEST GROUP

COLDPLAY

The Global Awards 2023. Picture: Global

MASS APPEAL

LEWIS CAPALDI

BEST SOCIAL TRENDED SONG

RAYE, 070 SHAKE – ESCAPISM.

BEST HIP HOP OR RnB

CENTRAL CEE

BEST DANCE ACT

FRED AGAIN..

RISING STAR

FLO

BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST

LUDOVICO EINAUDI

BEST PODCAST

THE NEWS AGENTS

BEST INDIE ACT

WET LEG

MOST PLAYED SONG

JAX JONES FEAT. MNEK – WHERE DID YOU GO?