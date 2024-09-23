The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards with ABRSM – announcing our 2024 winners!

'Primary School' winner Jane Hurst with pupils of Middleton Primary School in Leeds. Picture: Courtesy of Jane Hurst

By Classic FM

Every morning this week on air, we’re revealing the winners of the Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After months of voting, a judging panel and a public vote stage, the winners of the 2024 Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards with ABRSM are being revealed.

This week on Classic FM Breakfast with Dan Walker, we’re celebrating five exceptional music teachers, who are inspiring young minds and opening up access to music education across the nation. These five teachers will all receive £3,000 of musical instruments thanks to Viking.

One teacher will be revealed every day this week at 8.30am. And the winners so far are...

Primary School Age: Jane Hurst

Middleton Primary School, Leeds

The judges said: “Jane Hurst was a stand-out nominee for us as she has single-handedly turned around the music provision in her primary school. All children now have access to learn an instrument for free and an instrument to take home to practise on, as well as free extra-curricular instrumental lessons.

“Jane spends her own time outside her busy job as a class teacher to source funding for this provision, and she also arranges music for the many after-school and lunchtime clubs she runs, including a string group, a string orchestra and a recorder group.”

Jane Hurst, winner of the 'Primary School' category in the Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards. Picture: Courtesy of Jane Hurst

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s managing editor, said: “What Jane has achieved and continues to achieve at Middleton Primary School is truly inspiring and she fully deserves recognition for it.

“We know that she lives and breathes our passion at Classic FM to make classical music relevant and accessible to everyone, including primary aged children, so we are delighted to celebrate her dedication, hard work and continued success.”

The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards are in partnership with the Associate Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM, the UK’s largest music education body and the world’s leading provider of music exams.

Lincoln Abbotts, Engagement Director at ABRSM, said: “We’re delighted to be collaborating with Classic FM to recognise and celebrate all the amazing music teachers across the UK.

“At ABRSM we recognise the commitment, ambition and creativity of our music teaching community and the crucial role they play in guiding and supporting young people on their own musical journeys. We all know that taking part in, and making progress through music adds so much richness to young people’s lives.

“Congratulations to all the winners, and our thanks to all music teachers for making a difference in the lives of those learning music every day.”