Ennio Morricone posthumous album with 7 unheard songs set for release

Unreleased music from Ennio Morricone will feature on posthumous album. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

Just announced – a posthumous album from one of cinema’s most prolific and influential composers.

A posthumous album of Ennio Morricone’s music has been announced, featuring seven unheard pieces from the late legend.

Morricone Segreto (which translates to ‘Secret Morricone’) will showcase the Italian maestro’s lesser known film scores, spanning the end of the 1960s to the beginning of the 1980s.

The 27-track album goes on sale on 6 November, just days before what would have been The Good, The Bad And The Ugly composer’s 92nd birthday on 10 November.

Morricone died following complications from a fall at the age of 91 in July this year.

This new collection promises to reveal Morricone’s “hidden, dark-tinged, and psychedelic side”, taking listeners on a “a sonic journey exploring the Maestro’s richest creative period”.

“This is not the Morricone of Mission or Once Upon a Time in America or The Good, The Bad and The Ugly,” producer and curator of the album, Pierpaolo De Sanctis, said.

“It’s a Morricone tied to genre movies, to Italian ‘gialli’ and French noirs from the early 1970s and Italian experimental films.”

Morricone Segreto has the full support of Morricone’s family. The composer’s son, Andrea, told Variety the posthumous album has “wonderful tracks”.

“In general they belong to a very important historical period, because the 1970s where such a great laboratory,” he continued.

“I believe that lots of papa’s masterpieces in various ways reflect the energy of that period.”