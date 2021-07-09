This intense silence at the end of Mahler’s Ninth Symphony is almost too powerful

9 July 2021, 10:09 | Updated: 9 July 2021, 10:59

By Kyle Macdonald

The way the great Claudio Abbado holds orchestra and audience in silence at the end of Mahler's final symphony is just extraordinary

Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 9 is an epic symphony. It was written towards the very end of the composer's life, in 1909. The great Austrian composer would never hear the work performed.

The final movement is marked zurückhaltend, or ‘very slowly and held back’. The 25-minute movement is often interpreted as Mahler's farewell to the world – with repeated poignant motifs getting quieter and quieter like a slow, resigned goodbye. The last note is marked ersterbend, usually translated as 'dying away'.

Read more: Star mezzo pleads with Leonard Bernstein over breakneck tempo in awkward Mahler rehearsal

The final note from the first violins is also directed to be played pppp, or as quiet as possible.

The final bars of Mahler's Symphony No. 9
The final bars of Mahler's Symphony No. 9. Picture: YouTube

The late conductor Claudio Abbado gave the most extraordinary performance of this symphony in 2004 with the Mahler Youth Orchestra. As the music fades away, the conductor holds the silence for what feels like an eternity before the audience finally applauds.

It's almost overwhelming.

Here’s this remarkable performance of the symphony in full, with that incredible ending. We miss you, maestro Abbado.

Mahler News

See more Mahler News

Mahler 'Resurrection' Rumba

A pianist has turned Mahler’s ‘Resurrection’ Symphony into a Cuban Rumba

Mahler 7th symphony

Here’s why Mahler’s Symphony No. 7 is an agonising work of infinite genius
Mahler Second Symphony manuscript asset

A close-up look at the handwritten Mahler manuscript that just sold for a record £4.5m

Mahler Music

See more Mahler Music

Mahler1

Mahler - Symphony No. 8 in E flat (‘Symphony of a Thousand’)

Mahler 2

Mahler - Symphony No. 5 in C Sharp minor

Mahler Das Wunderhorn

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No.4 in G

Mahler Pictures

See more Mahler Pictures

Beethoven composer letters

Letters of the great composers: 14 moving, funny and inspiring quotations from the documents they left behind

Discover Music

Anna-Maria Mozart mother

Famous composers' mothers

Discover Music

Great composer muses

Meet the muses of the great composers

Discover Music

Mahler Album Reviews

See more Mahler Album Reviews

Nicola Benedetti Silver Violin

Nicola Benedetti – The Silver Violin

Nicola Benedetti

Mahler 9th

Riccardo Chailly masters Mahler

mozart sonata

Memorable Mozart almost too intense

Mahler Guides

See more Mahler Guides

mahler hammer gifs

13 intensely satisfying gifs of the hammer blow in Mahler’s Symphony No. 6
mahler 2 guide

A detailed explanation of how Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 is a heart-shattering work of genius
mahlerthon

We forced this guy to listen to all 9 Mahler symphonies in one day and he almost had a breakdown